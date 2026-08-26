75 Medical Field Workers Share Things They Wish More People Understood

If your doctor had five unfiltered minutes to speak their mind, there are quite a few brutal truths they’d immediately like to get off their chest.
Like how the healthcare system is crumbling. Or how annoying it is when a person rushes to the emergency room for a week-old flu.
Since they can’t really say most of these things to a patient’s face, medical experts got a golden opportunity to give their two cents in an online forum. They shared everything from common-sense rules to clever life hacks.
We’ve picked the absolute best insights so that you’re well prepared before an emergency comes knocking.
#1
If you had the flu last week don’t come to emergency, you are wasting everyone’s time.
Image source: inGothWeTrustalways, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#2
I’m an ER doc, I wish people would appreciate it’s a *good thing* when you have to wait. You DO NOT want to be the person I see moments after they arrive.
Image source: LCranstonKnows, mart production
#3
ICU RN, there are many times that we are keeping people alive far beyond what the body intended. We’re doing it with devices and medications to give you, the friends and family, time to come to terms with what’s going on, that the patient is going to pass. Unfortunately, this is not the same as them being alive and on the path to recovery and there are many times where the most merciful thing for us to do is not ask the patient to “keep on fighting” or “do you everything in order to give them a chance” but instead to tell them that you love them and that you’ve been grateful for the time you’ve had.
Image source: DreamSpan, DC Studio
In a standard 15-minute office visit, a doctor has to review charts, perform an examination, write prescriptions, and complete billing paperwork. They simply don’t have time to unpack deeply rooted misconceptions or educate patients on how health systems work.
That’s why these responses matter — maybe patients can meet the experts halfway and make their jobs a bit easier.
Because, let’s be honest, a doctor’s job is anything but easy. They constantly deal with high stress, long hours, and systemic frustration.
#4
You have to do the work to get better. Whether that’s physical therapy or quitting smoking or following the wound care routine.
The doctors can only do so much.
Image source: HelgaGeePataki, Getty Images
#5
I work in physical therapy. Patients should know they won’t get better if they only perform the assigned activities when we see them.
Image source: PandaBJJ, magnific
#6
Please exercise regularly.
It gets harder and harder to fix deconditioning the older you get.
Image source: Key_Ad7306, Getty Images
It’s no secret that the healthcare system in most countries is under massive strain.
The World Health Organization (WHO) described 2025 as “one of the most difficult years” in the agency’s history — after sudden, severe cuts to international aid left hospitals everywhere struggling.
Experts believe this is being driven by three growing threats: emerging pandemics, drug-resistant infections, and increasingly fragile healthcare systems.
#7
Vaccines are safe and effective. They are, without any question, one of the top 5 life saving advancements humans have ever invented. I’m talking plumbing, hand washing, pasteurization, antibiotics and vaccines.
1/5 of all kids would d*e by 5 before we had vaccines. 20%!!!!!!
Stop being ridiculous and get vaccinated.
#8
Paramedic here.
Calling 112 does not automatically get you a room in the ER.
Using an ambulance to go to the ER for something small takes resources away from other actual emergencies.
Many of us carry f*ntanyl for pain management. I know it has the same name as the d**g you hear about in the news, but we’re very good at administering it and we’d love to treat you or your child’s pain with it. It’s safe and very effective.
Also pretty please get house numbers we can read from the street.
Image source: hike-away, Dimitri Karastelev
#9
NICU nurse: it’s not your fault.
Image source: MRSRN65, Getty Images
Behind the long wait times and busy waiting rooms, there’s an actual global crisis.
According to the WHO, 4.6 billion people still lack access to essential health services, and around 2.1 billion face financial hardship because of health costs.
Compounding the crisis, the world faces a projected shortage of 11 million healthcare workers by 2030, more than half of them nurses.
#10
I don’t get more money by prescribing more meds or ordering more tests or convincing you to do your vaccinations. In fact, I could probably make more money by NOT doing those things because my appointments would be super quick so I could see more patients. and I would have less to do in my personal time (following up on results, refilling prescriptions, etc).
Image source: Snoozebutton4life, Vitaly Gariev
#11
Most of our diagnostics are to rule out really bad things, not necessarily figured out definitely what is happening. For example can figure out your chest pain isn’t a heart attack or big clot or cancer, etc but we may not figure out the exact cause of some symptoms.
Image source: petersimmons22, Curated Lifestyle
#12
Physician here
We are less in control of the operational aspects of patient care and care delivery than patients understand. We’re often not in control of our own workload or schedules.
Blame insurance, blame government regulations, blame healthcare system administrators. But don’t blame doctors or nurses.
Image source: Benedicts_Twin, Getty Images
Urbanization is an unexpected catalyst reshaping modern healthcare.
A recent report by consumer health company RB highlights how moving to cities is actually triggering a wave of new health challenges.
While city living offers proximity to top-tier hospitals, it also affects daily habits. Urban spaces often swap fresh food for cheap, ultra-processed meals and green spaces for dense concrete. This leads to physical inactivity, high stress, and constant exposure to air pollution.
#13
As someone who works in neurology- it frustrates me to no end if I can’t give you a diagnosis, but new diseases are being discovered every year. Some things we don’t have a name for.
Image source: Efficient_Morning184, Getty Images
#14
Just because you have a cough or sniffles for 3 days, it doesn’t mean you need antibiotics. Over prescribing does more harm than good, and doesn’t help you if it’s viral, and chances are it is….
Image source: moonspellpecado, Brittany Colette
#15
The healthcare system is crumbling and we’re being asked to do more and more with fewer and fewer resources. We don’t have the tools to properly do our jobs, yet somehow we’re the ones expected to absorb all the anger, verbal a***e, and even physical violence from frustrated patients.
Image source: MajikPwnE, Towfiqu barbhuiya
Stuffy indoor spaces and dirty city air are also making conditions like asthma way more common.
On top of that, global obesity rates are climbing fast. Researchers estimate that if things keep going the way they are, nearly one out of every four people on the planet will be living with obesity by 2045.
“These numbers underline the staggering challenge the world will face in the future in terms of numbers of people who are obese, or have type 2 diabetes, or both. As well as the medical challenges these people will face, the costs to countries’ health systems will be enormous,” says researcher Alan Moses of Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk’s research and development department.
#16
When I ask you if you drink alcohol or do d***s and the amount or how often… I don’t care what the answer is, I really don’t. just please give me an honest answer.
Image source: Square-Marsupial-784, Josh Olalde
#17
As an EMT, I wish more people understood that coming in the ambulance does not mean you’ll be seen right away.
The amount of times I’ve had a patient say “I could’ve drove myself or got a ride but I didn’t feel like sitting in the waiting room” is genuinely upsetting.
Image source: Key_Hat7942, Pavel Danilyuk
#18
There are fates worse than d***h.
Image source: EmilyJL95, RDNE Stock project
Aging populations are also reshaping healthcare. People are living and working longer than ever before, which is both an advantage and a challenge.
This demographic shift, along with rising medical costs, is pushing people to seek quick, easy answers outside doctors’ offices.
For many, the first stop is a quick web search or a social media video.
Experts warn this shortcut often leads to confusion and dangerous misinformation.
#19
While recovery in the hospital should be comfortable, we are not a high end hotel. If lab draws are to be drawn at 4am, I will wake you up to draw.
If the physician ordered q2 vitals and blood glucose checks, I am waking you up to get them.
If you are on a low sodium diet, no I cannot just order you a cheeseburger.
I understand that you are having a bad time, but on a critical care floor, you need to be monitored more closely. Don’t take it out on the staff. The amount of a***e I have endured is insane. I am not on ‘a power trip’ I am trying to keep your a*s alive.
Image source: Starlit_Buffalo, Tima Miroshnichenko
#20
We also get frustrated with 20 minute appointments. It’s not enough time in majority of cases.
Image source: Full_Air233, RDNE Stock project
Severe system strain isn’t just a political or financial metric.
A ton of research shows that healthcare professionals are particularly susceptible to depression and burnout.
A study conducted in Europe by the WHO in 2025 found a high prevalence of mental health conditions and unsafe working conditions — including violence, extended working hours, and shift work — in healthcare.
Research also shows that burned-out healthcare workers are twice as likely to make medical errors, experience lower empathy, and face higher rates of communication breakdowns.
When patients come in unprepared, hide key medical details, or demand unnecessary treatments they saw online, it clearly adds to the pressure.
#21
Pharmacist. If you’re sick, you’re going to feel sick (and thats OK). No combination of OTC meds is going to miraculously cure you, it may just help make the day more tolerable.
Too many people want the instant fix and won’t slow down to let their body heal.
Image source: bhughes1209, RDNE Stock project
#22
Know what medications you take, and why. So many people have little to no insight into what they are prescribed. And no, having a fairly normal blood pressure because you are taking 3 pills for hypertension does not mean you don’t have high blood pressure.
Image source: Pasngas42, MART PRODUCTION
Some of these tips might sound familiar, while others might completely surprise you. Either way, it’s the kind of practical advice that usually gets cut short during a rushed appointment.
This list won’t replace a real doctor’s visit, but keeping these truths in mind will help you get the absolute best out of your next appointment — and keep you safer in the meantime.
#23
We can’t solve all your problems.
Image source: Embarrassed_Syrup476, Tima Miroshnichenko
#24
When your surgery starts late, we probably found something in the previous patient that made it take longer. Would you like for us to set a timer for you and just close you up when it goes off, regardless of where we are in the case? No? Ok then.
Image source: cola_zerola, Weverton Oliveira
#25
Your insurance is not your friend. It’s your enemy. It’s creating a divide between you and your provider.
Image source: Ok_Statistician643, Mikhail Nilov
#26
Physican Here
I wish we did a better job letting patients know how deeply we care for them and are amazed and honored that they trust us with their well being and their life.We often appear to distance ourselves from the emotional relationship by focusing on procedures, medical language etc but believe me that deep caring is there. If it ever leaves than it is time to leave the profession.
Image source: 184Terrill, https://kaboompics.com/
#27
I wouldn’t ask you these questions if I didn’t have to for my job. I’m not going to judge whatever you tell me, and if I could have gotten the info from previous notes of ppl you already told this to, I would much prefer to do that than speak to you. But ppl you speak to don’t write down everything you tell them and sometimes, there’s conflicting information and I need to check with you. Doctors also make mistakes and miss things, like a regular human, so I am just checking. Treating me with condescension or suspicion doesn’t achieve anything… With love, your pharmacist. .
Image source: peripera, cottonbro studio
#28
I absolutely understand that you are/your loved one is having a terrible time- yelling at me/my colleagues does not help your situation in any way shape or form. If we could have assisted you faster/better/differently we more than likely would have. Your priorities are not our priorities even though it feels like they should be. Google doesn’t dictate the services or treatment you receive or the diagnosis you are given. I am sorry. I really am. I am not your servant. I am a highly educated, well trained professional. Thanks.
Image source: somethingblue331, Usman Yousaf
#29
I really need you to have all your paperwork filled out. It is absolutely necessary for me to have an updated HIPAA compliance form on hand in case I have to speak with your family members.
Image source: pigmunk, https://kaboompics.com/
#30
This ain’t a d**n hotel and we’re not your waiter. Your insurance does not entitle you to anything other than medical care. People think the hospital should be like The Hilton.
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#31
I’m a psychologist, so not strictly medical, but adjacent. I wish people understood that PTSD can be cured! We have amazing treatments and you can have hope for your future. You’re not alone in this.
Image source: dishabituation, Lombe K
#32
That the few hours it takes to get lab results in the ER *is* expedited. It still takes time to run the tests.
Image source: Galatheria
#33
Psych NP – m*******a is a lot more risky and dangerous than many people know.
Image source: Eeahsnp18
#34
Exercise, exercise, exercise. also, if you have diabetes, please take management seriously. you may lose limbs or have to deal with severe, chronic infections if you don’t. also for young people, sunscreen in your youth will make a big difference in how you look at 40-60.
Image source: snekome2
#35
D***h is not the worst thing that can happen to someone. Why are we working so hard to keep someone alive just for them to spend the rest of their life in pain, unable to do the things they want to do, and bankrupt?
I’ve made it very clear to my spouse that if I’m ever in a situation that will leave me permanently disabled with a poor quality of life, just let me pass in peace. Don’t prolong the misery.
Image source: duracraft_fan
#36
Your weight might not be the cause of your issue, but it’s probably not helping it. Your heart, lungs, joints don’t give a f**k about body positivity.
Image source: fhfm
#37
There are people who go to the emergency rooms for REAL emergencies..you may have to wait a while to be seen by your provider bc they are actually prioritizing their patients by critical needs.
Image source: DM_catpics
#38
Just because someone has good vital signs and is talking doesn’t mean their COPD, ESRD, CAD, CHF, and cancer is going away. They need actual goals of care.
Image source: lou-chains
#39
If you come to the hospital for a specific problem that is what we are going to focus on. We are not diving into every ailment you have.
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#40
Finishing up medical school this year. We think about you (the patients) a lot.
I go home after my hospital shifts worrying about you. Your condition. Whether you’re going to code again. Whether your condition will get better. Will the night team have to transfer you to the MICU? Will you ever become strong enough for surgery after being on my unit for 40 days with an intraabdominal abscess?
Whether you’re going to be able to ever return to work or get your life back to normal. Your cancer. Your heart. Your intractable vomiting. All your pain and discomfort that I wish I could make disappear if I only had a magic wand.
Your rare rheumatic condition or demyelination that’s left you thinner than a h*******t survivor, despite the best medical care modern humans can muster.
If the pain medication I prescribed you will trigger your rare heart condition into arrest, even though my pharmacist and the consult electrophysiologist said it’s probably safe
I think about you walking your daughter down the aisle. You missing your high school graduation. The lady I hugged last month, knowing your mother’s thrombotic stroke wasn’t in an operable vessel as we handed her off to the helicopter transport crew. We’ll all try anyways.
I think about you. A lot.
Image source: nevertricked
#41
1 – My job is educated guessing. Especially true of you came to me instead of going to the specialist like you were told to see multiple times previously. Going to the ER multiple times for the same chronic problem is going to get you the same result. My job isn’t to diagnose all your conditions. It’s to keep you alive until your next doctor’s appointment, whether that’s in the hospital or as an outpatient.
2 – Stop lying. I really don’t care about any of your unhealthy life choices, but I can’t help you if you don’t actually tell me what’s going on.
Image source: sailphish
#42
I do home care visits for the home/bed bound. I’m there as your primary care provider, not as a paid companion. I really do understand that you are lonely and want company, but I have 18 other patients that I have to see. While I actually do want to hear all about your grandchild’s best friend’s new puppy, I just don’t have the time.
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#43
Being an organ donor does NOT mean I will try less hard to save your life.
I have no idea who is an organ donor. An entirely separate entity from anyone associated with the hospital puts those wheels into motion when someone is already braindead.
Image source: otterstew
#44
That 99+% of the times people say they “woke up during anesthesia”, they were not actually under general anesthesia but rather receiving light sedation for minor procedures like colonoscopies or those performed with local anesthetics where sedation is given more as a courtesy than anything else.
If a patient is not getting a breathing tube put in for a procedure, it’s unsafe for the anesthesiologist to give them enough medication to guarantee they won’t wake up or remember anything 100% of the time. The possibility of waking up is the trade off for not getting a breathing tube and the risks that come with it. .
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#45
We are not trying to scam you when we said “diet and exercise” as a part of your treatment, we say it because it’s proven to help.
Image source: SomewhatSane99
#46
I had to do CPR on my husband. As a trained nurse, when I realized he was not breathing in the bed next to me, I still did the most panicked, disorganized CPR: I did precordial thumps, which are not done any more, I did chest compressions with random breaths thrown in, and I started it on the bed instead of the hard surface of the floor because I didn’t think I could get him to the floor.
But I did aggressive, deep chest compressions (yelling at him the whole time), and kept it going until the fire department arrived and took over, and he is still with us and neurologically intact. I would encourage everyone to take CPR, and if needed, use it. The life you save might be your loved one.
Image source: anngrn
#47
If you want to birth without pain interventions (such as an epidural) please for the love of god, do some prep work other than watching TikTok! Labor is PAINFUL and you need to prepare your mind and body.
Image source: Stupidkittles
#48
Please clean out your bellybutton.
So many dirty bellybuttons.
It makes it easier for the o.r. team to clean and prep for surgery. Some times i have to use a surgical clamp to remove rock hard bellybutton lint/dirt and its nasty.
Image source: servain
#49
Introverts are also attracted to the medical field. We do care. We are intrigued by our field. Sometimes, we’re just socially burnt out, and our brain isn’t processing excessive casual conversation. It’s not you (usually). We’re not mad or sad. We’re just tired, especially if we’ve been picking up overtime. We will bounce back… After posting up with dogs and books in total silence for a minute.
Image source: Available_Kale3019
#50
Pharmacy technician here. People need to know more about their own medications. You’d be surprised how many people don’t even know the bare minimum such as what the medication is called, what it’s for, and who prescribed it.
Also, people don’t understand that the primary roll of the pharmacy is to keep you safe. The pharmacy is not the “put the fries in the bag” kind of place that even some prescribers think it is.
Image source: GreyHorse_BlueDragon
#51
We gave up our twenties and took out huge debt to care for people who sometimes demonize and disrespect us.
The bloat in healthcare cost is administration, not doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals salaries.
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#52
As a primary care doc I have thousands of patients to take care of, and 20+ are in-person on any given day. The patients in front of me get 100% of my attention while there. Your paperwork emergency that needs turned in tomorrow that you forgot until today and don’t have an appointment for is unpaid work for me and the last priority on my to-do list after seeing patients, verifying lab results, reviewing notes from specialists or hospital admissions, and answering other patient messages. I feel for people and I do absolutely make exceptions but your lack of planning is not my emergency when I may be dealing with people actively trying to d*e on me in my clinic.
I’m also much less likely to do you a favor and fill it out asap if you’re rude to me or especially my front desk staff.
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#53
Do your bowel clean out correctly. The next in the biopsy procedure is pathology and we can’t do our job right if you don’t.
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#54
THE ER IS NOT YOUR PCP.
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#55
“I’ll wait until it’s a problem.”
When it becomes a problem, the diagnostics are riskier to perform and it’s a less treatable condition.
Image source: DuxRomanorumSum
#56
In maternity – 97% of the time your birth plan isn’t going to be how your birth plays out. We try our best but there’s a reason that pregnancy & birth is no longer a d***h sentence: because interventions exist
Also, after being a midwife for 5 years I’m yet to meet a midwife who doesn’t have best intentions at heart, we’re not out to cause trauma or create a bad experience.
Image source: M0livia
#57
If I’m running behind, I’m frustrated too. It’s either because I needed to spend more time for something urgent or people before you showed up late.
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#58
Mental health nurse here, pretty much everybody is a few nights without sleep and some tragic news away from a psychiatric episode.
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#59
99% of patient complaints are due to insurance and medical profiteering. The person actually providing you care has little control over it. This even includes the nurse or doc who was less than friendly. You’d be stunned by the bs they deal with. Sometimes being gruff is just a defense against a system that grinds them down right along with their patients.
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#60
As a previous registration staff member in an ER, we don’t want you to have to sit in the waiting room for hours, either. Chances are if you’re sitting there that long, you don’t need to be seen in the ER and could have/should have gone to an Urgent Care or your PCP. If someone got there after you but is called before you, you should feel bad for them not angry, because it means whatever their ailment is, it’s worse than yours. Also, if you come in on the ambulance for tooth pain? Yeah, we’re wheeling you right out to the waiting room.
Image source: Repulsive-Isopod3045
#61
If I remember you, it’s bad. It’s a compliment if I see you again and don’t recognize you. (Ironically, I work in anesthesia).
Image source: ThereGoesTheSquash
#62
We can keep you alive past the point anyone would want to be alive. Please consider that when you say do everything for your family.
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#63
Side effects from a medication are NOT allergies to the medication.
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#64
Nurse here. Sometimes there is no cure for your condition. The best we can offer is a treatment and even then, sometimes treatments don’t always work.
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#65
Paramedics are not taxi drivers.
Image source: charlie_1122_
#66
That I’m only going to care as much as you care and not an ounce more.. maybe I’m a bitter at this but we’re sick of putting more effort in your life than you do your own.
Image source: Upbeat_Function_3852
#67
We don’t get paid near as much as you think. Medicare has cut down reimbursement every year since early 2000’s. It’s nearly impossible to own and run a private practice. People want dedicated care and expect it to be free and easy. It’s extremely difficult to meet patient expectations when we are having to see significantly more patients to afford our practice. We are rushed, pressured, and burn out is strong – 6 years into practice.
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#68
ER nurse here…we can’t fix the decades of damage you have done to your body in one day so please don’t take it out on me!
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#69
I’m not your maid/babysitter/housekeeper.
You are not my only patient, so I am not on standby to take care of only you.
Image source: Plant_mac
#70
I am a non clinical person in the medical field, and I need patients to understand that what the doctor says about “seeing you back” and when to expect your testing, is a shot in the dark. They say whatever they want not knowing they’re totally booked for 6 months, or that certain tests only run on certain days, at certain times, etc. Making us the purveyors of bad news, explaining to patients the reality of their schedules.
Image source: IckaBrat
#71
That I’m trying my best.
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#72
Please do not eat before a scheduled surgery. It’s going to make both of our days longer and possibly even reschedule your surgery.
Image source: Rich-Reception2142
#73
As an Optometrist, the amount of people who think they’re “legally blind” is infuriating. It doesn’t matter how poor your vision is without corrective lenses. If you can see 20/20 with the aid of glasses or contacts you are no where close to being legally blind.
Image source: thenatural134
#74
I wish people whose loved ones have dementia would stop talking to them as if they remember everything, as if they are the exact same people they used to be. I wish they would not get upset when their mom doesn’t remember that their dad already died 10 years ago or blame their loved one for “knowing better“ when they neglect their own health or medication and end up hospitalized.
Image source: SaltyBasis1372
#75
Psychiatrist. Please stop asking for GeneSight testing. Despite what your friend/family member/coworker/primary care NP told you, it is not a test that will tell us exactly what medication will work for you. In fact, the information has very little to do with what medication will or won’t work. It tells us how your liver enzymes metabolize different medications, and that mostly has implications for dosing, not efficacy. There are only a few use cases where getting GeneSight testing is helpful, and when we hit one of those use cases I will suggest it myself.
Image source: RurouniKarly
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