30 Things Millennials Are Apparently Ruining, As Shared On This Online Community

by

With 83.6K members, who affectionately refer to themselves as “executioners,” the subreddit r/DeathByMillennial has become a hub for collecting evidence of and discussing how the media blames millennials for “killing” various aspects of society or for spreading general millennial hate.

From articles and opinion pieces to social media posts and the occasional meme, r/DeathByMillennial showcases just how wide the cultural phenomenon of scapegoating this generation has spread. It’s a place where these “outcasts” can gather to debunk (and, of course, laugh at) the accusations thrown at them.

Whether or not you agree with this online community, it does provide enough material to allow you to rethink current generational tensions and societal shifts, so we invite you to continue scrolling and do just that!

#1 2meirl4meirl

Image source: WeASeL_Antigua

#2 To Criticize Millennials

Image source: GeorgeTimmons

#3 Millennials Are Ruining Population Stability

Image source: beerbellybegone

#4 Poor Boomers :'(

Image source: IhateJobsAlot

#5 This Showed Up On My Newsfeed Today And I Couldn’t Agree More

Image source: Hglucky13

#6 Millennials Are Killing The Deadbeat Dad Industry

Image source: LydiaAuguste

#7 But Ya Know, It’s The Snowflakes’ Fault

Image source: unreadysoup8643

#8 B-But Millennials Are Killing The Industries!

Image source: iota1atg

#9 We Didn’t Start The Fire, Millennial Edition

Image source: Hagisman

#10 The Poor Robbers

Image source: Nomadic_Inferno

#11 Yes Please

Image source: introvertedintooit

#12 Millennials Kill Food Industry

Image source: bmidontcare

#13 Media

Image source: SPICAROO

#14 Boomer Doomer

Image source: trancecj

#15 Millennials Are Killing Cable!

Image source: iwifia

#16 “Brand Promiscuity”. How Titillatingly Boring

Image source: _ShakashuriBlowdown

#17 Funny How That Works

Image source: JoHeller

#18 The Industry I’m Most Excited To Be Killing

Image source: PoorTuning

#19 Millennials Killed The Rebel Fashion

Image source: NotAnyOrdinaryPsycho

#20 Doorbell? What’s A Doorbell?

Image source: would_you_kindly89

#21 I Didnt See This On This Page Yet And It Belongs

Image source: BethLynch2020

#22 Always Doin’ It For The Gram

Image source: missgenja

#23 Millennials Are Killing Breakfast!!

Image source: FragileLikeAB0mb

#24 Millennials Don’t Want A Poor Family

Image source: yhassa14

#25 Damn Millennials, Killing The American Dream!

Image source: francismmaxwell

#26 You Kids And Your Automatic Transmissions

Image source: thesalzereffect

#27 Think Of The Starving Divorce Lawyers

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Did They Finally Figure It Out?

Image source: killslaveowners

#29 Hostage Deal Edition: Death By Millennial

Image source: _catte_

#30 Why Aren’t Millennials Paying Hundreds Or Thousands Of Dollars On A Game That Takes Four Hours Or More To Play ??? It’s A Mystery!!

Image source: Same-LameName

