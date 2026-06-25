Mckenna Grace: Bio And Career Highlights

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Mckenna Grace: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Mckenna Grace

June 25, 2006

Grapevine, Texas, US

20 Years Old

Cancer

Mckenna Grace: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Mckenna Grace?

Mckenna Grace is an American actress and singer, known for her precocious talent and emotional depth in diverse roles. Her early start in Hollywood quickly established her as a standout young performer.

She gained widespread attention with her starring role in the 2017 film Gifted, earning critical acclaim as a child prodigy. Her performance cemented her as a formidable presence in film.

Early Life and Education

Born in Grapevine, Texas, Mckenna Grace is the only child of Ross Burge, an orthopedic surgeon, and Crystal Grace, a medical sales representative. She developed an early interest in acting after receiving Shirley Temple films as a child.

Grace was homeschooled and received on-set tutoring throughout her career, allowing her to balance demanding film schedules with her studies. She also attended creative writing workshops and took college courses.

Notable Relationships

Mckenna Grace has been publicly linked to fellow actor Mason Thames, with their relationship becoming Instagram official in February 2026. They previously co-starred in the film Regretting You.

Before this, rumors connected Grace to actors Emmett Dorfman and Jacob Tremblay, though these were never officially confirmed. She has no children.

Career Highlights

Mckenna Grace’s career is marked by notable performances, including her acclaimed portrayal of Mary Adler in the 2017 drama Gifted, which earned her a Critics’ Choice Movie Award nomination. She also starred as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a film grossing over $204 million globally.

Beyond film, Grace earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role as Esther Keyes in the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. She also embarked on a music career, releasing the pop-rock EP Bittersweet 16 in 2023.

Signature Quote

“I found a very therapeutic, creative outlet through music, a way for me to deal with all that happened in my personal life and turn it into music.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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