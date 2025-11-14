40 Photos Of McDonald’s From The ’80s And ’90s To Show How Things Have Changed

A lot of us like to sneak in a cheeky visit to McDonald’s every once in a while. The jury’s still out whether it’s the tasty junk food or our childhood nostalgia that keeps us coming back. Again. And again. Whether you’re a McDonald’s fan or you steer clear of it, you can’t deny that the chain’s restaurant designs had style and energy in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Bored Panda’s got a wave of nostalgia ready for you with this list of vintage photos from McDonald’s several decades ago, so scroll down, upvote your faves, and share what you remember about the fast-food restaurants from your childhoods, dear Pandas.

We hope that we won’t make you too hungry! When you’re done with this cool photo list, check out r/nostalgia who constantly update their collection of old photos that give us that bittersweet (or is that sweet and sour?) feeling of nostalgia.

#1 When Ronald Mcdonald Had His Own “Gang” Of Fast Food Fanatics

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: SpitFyre8513

#2 Mcdonalds Fried Apple Pies With The Bubbly, Crispy Outside

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: lady__jane

#3 Who Remembers When McDonald’s Playland Looked Like This? Memories…

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: sugarcain

#4 McDonald’s Burger Seats

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Bright_as_yellow

#5 I See Your McDonald’s Ashtray And Raise You My McDonald’s Coke Spoons, Er, Coffee Stirrers

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#6 The Floor Of Every 90s McDonald’s

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: moonshoot3r

#7 Check Out This Awesome McDonald’s High Chair I Got At The Flea Market Today

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#8 McDonald’s Toys From 1987

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: unknown

#9 These Cookies From McDonald’s!!!

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Costner_Facts

#10 McDonald’s Seasonal Happy Meal Buckets

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: t4urie

#11 Ronald Mcdonald Bench That Was Popular Around McDonald’s Establishments Until Sometime Around The Early 2000s

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: endlesswaveofwhat

#12 McDonald’s Birthday Parties… Complete With Ash Trays On The Tables For A Good Smoke After A Happy Meal

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: MikeTScott

#13 Styrofoam McDonald’s Containers

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: molrobocop

#14 McDonald’s Garfield Mugs

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: NoTalentAssClown34

#15 Our Mcdonalds Hasn’t Changed Since I Was Little

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: whistle_tips

#16 This Mcdonalds Tray Liner From The 1990s

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Timzor

#17 These Batman Forever Cups From Mcdonalds

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: throwd_away8675309

#18 Sometimes You’d Get It At School Events Or Sports Games, Delivered In This Big Yellow Cooler

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: worthpoint

#19 These Mcdonalds Halloween Chicken Nugget Toys

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: PeaceFrog229

#20 McDonald’s Drive Thru Menu In The 80s

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: buoyak

#21 McDonald’s Teenie Beanie Babies

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: angelsgirl2002

#22 Mcdonald’s Twist Cones

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: unknown

#23 The Mcsalad Shaker From Mcdonalds

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: KookStats

#24 Back In The Day McDonald’s Playground

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: demerit5

#25 Ronald Mcdonald Hand Puppet From ’76

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: pokey420

#26 Tiny Toons Flip Cars – McDonald’s Toys

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: PotatoQuie

#27 These Old Amber Glass Ashtrays That Everyone Had (Including McDonald’s!)

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: shanster925

#28 90s Mcdonalds Plates

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Closetbigfoot

#29 Birthday Parties At Mcdonald’s

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Karakurizer

#30 Mcdonald’s Happy-Meal Transformers. When Mcdonald’s Was Considered A Treat. Thanks Mom!

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Did Any One Else Collect The “Disney Video Masterpiece” Toys From Mcdonald’s ?

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: trvl_3r87

#32 Mcdonalds Gift Certificates. They Were The Golden Tickets Of Trick Or Treating

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: WorstNameEver242

#33 McDonald’s Dinosaur Hand Puppets

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: PMMEYOURVAGINAHOLE

#34 McDonald’s Playground

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: SirCheeseAlot

#35 Does Anybody Remember When Walmart Had Mcdonald’s And The Ronald Mcdonald Bench?

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: monster_bear

#36 Fisher Price Mcdonald’s Play Toys

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Jaimass

#37 Mcdonalds 2000 Glasses

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Mercury90210

#38 McDonald’s Back In The Day Had More Charm

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: Bjcistok

#39 Those Food-Shaped Chairs From The Mcdonalds Kids Playrooms In The Mid 90s

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: sammyaxelrod

#40 Super Mario Bros. 3 McDonald’s Happy Meal

40 Photos Of McDonald&#8217;s From The &#8217;80s And &#8217;90s To Show How Things Have Changed

Image source: CJK610

