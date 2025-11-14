40 Photos Of McDonald’s From The ’80s And ’90s To Show How Things Have Changed

A lot of us like to sneak in a cheeky visit to McDonald’s every once in a while. The jury’s still out whether it’s the tasty junk food or our childhood nostalgia that keeps us coming back. Again. And again. Whether you’re a McDonald’s fan or you steer clear of it, you can’t deny that the chain’s restaurant designs had style and energy in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
#1 When Ronald Mcdonald Had His Own “Gang” Of Fast Food Fanatics
#2 Mcdonalds Fried Apple Pies With The Bubbly, Crispy Outside
#3 Who Remembers When McDonald’s Playland Looked Like This? Memories…
#4 McDonald’s Burger Seats
#5 I See Your McDonald’s Ashtray And Raise You My McDonald’s Coke Spoons, Er, Coffee Stirrers
#6 The Floor Of Every 90s McDonald’s
Image source: moonshoot3r
#7 Check Out This Awesome McDonald’s High Chair I Got At The Flea Market Today
#8 McDonald’s Toys From 1987
#9 These Cookies From McDonald’s!!!
#10 McDonald’s Seasonal Happy Meal Buckets
#11 Ronald Mcdonald Bench That Was Popular Around McDonald’s Establishments Until Sometime Around The Early 2000s
#12 McDonald’s Birthday Parties… Complete With Ash Trays On The Tables For A Good Smoke After A Happy Meal
#13 Styrofoam McDonald’s Containers
#14 McDonald’s Garfield Mugs
#15 Our Mcdonalds Hasn’t Changed Since I Was Little
#16 This Mcdonalds Tray Liner From The 1990s
#17 These Batman Forever Cups From Mcdonalds
#18 Sometimes You’d Get It At School Events Or Sports Games, Delivered In This Big Yellow Cooler
#19 These Mcdonalds Halloween Chicken Nugget Toys
#20 McDonald’s Drive Thru Menu In The 80s
#21 McDonald’s Teenie Beanie Babies
#22 Mcdonald’s Twist Cones
#23 The Mcsalad Shaker From Mcdonalds
#24 Back In The Day McDonald’s Playground
#25 Ronald Mcdonald Hand Puppet From ’76
#26 Tiny Toons Flip Cars – McDonald’s Toys
#27 These Old Amber Glass Ashtrays That Everyone Had (Including McDonald’s!)
#28 90s Mcdonalds Plates
#29 Birthday Parties At Mcdonald’s
#30 Mcdonald’s Happy-Meal Transformers. When Mcdonald’s Was Considered A Treat. Thanks Mom!
#31 Did Any One Else Collect The “Disney Video Masterpiece” Toys From Mcdonald’s ?
#32 Mcdonalds Gift Certificates. They Were The Golden Tickets Of Trick Or Treating
#33 McDonald’s Dinosaur Hand Puppets
#34 McDonald’s Playground
#35 Does Anybody Remember When Walmart Had Mcdonald’s And The Ronald Mcdonald Bench?
#36 Fisher Price Mcdonald’s Play Toys
#37 Mcdonalds 2000 Glasses
#38 McDonald’s Back In The Day Had More Charm
#39 Those Food-Shaped Chairs From The Mcdonalds Kids Playrooms In The Mid 90s
#40 Super Mario Bros. 3 McDonald’s Happy Meal
