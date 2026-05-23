Maxwell: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Maxwell
May 23, 1973
Brooklyn, New York, US
53 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Maxwell?
Gerald Maxwell Rivera is an American singer-songwriter celebrated for his smooth falsetto and deep influence on neo-soul music. His soulful artistry consistently bridges classic R&B with contemporary sounds.
He gained widespread attention with his 1996 debut, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. This critically acclaimed album earned a Grammy nomination and produced chart-topping singles, quickly defining his signature romantic style.
Early Life and Education
Born Gerald Maxwell Rivera in Brooklyn, New York, he experienced profound loss at age three when his Puerto Rican father died in a plane crash. His Haitian mother raised him in the East New York neighborhood.
Initially a shy high schooler, Maxwell discovered his passion for music at seventeen when a friend loaned him a Casio keyboard. He immersed himself in instruments, drawing early inspiration from 1980s R&B.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Maxwell’s private life, including relationships with TV personality Ananda Lewis, actress Elisabeth Röhm, and models Camila Alves and Selita Ebanks. He was also linked to model Deimante Guobyte and TV personality Julissa Bermudez in recent years.
Maxwell has no publicly confirmed children. Despite past relationships, he remains unmarried, with his current relationship status largely kept from public view.
Career Highlights
Maxwell’s neo-soul albums, including Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite and Now, garnered critical acclaim and multiple platinum certifications. His debut earned a Grammy nomination and positioned him as a genre pioneer.
After an eight-year hiatus, his 2009 album BLACKsummers’night debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and secured two Grammy Awards. To date, Maxwell has collected three Grammy Awards and six Soul Train Music Awards.
Signature Quote
“Soul music is soul music. It can be wrapped up in a neo soul package, or hip-hop soul. But soul is soul, and it will never go away.”
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