Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane Team Up for New Sitcom Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer are set to delight audiences with their live studio performance in Mid-Century Modern. Hulu recently announced that they handed down a series order for the multi-camera comedy, which will also feature Nathan Lee Graham (LA to Vegas) and sitcom legend Linda Lavin (Alice). This announcement came just two months after the streaming service initially commissioned a pilot.
Mid-Century Modern — from the minds behind Will & Grace, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, and executive producer Ryan Murphy — takes inspiration from the beloved series The Golden Girls. It follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years together in Palm Springs. Their dynamic is further enriched by having one of them living with his mother. As per the official logline,
as a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.
Sitcom Heavyweights Behind the Scenes
Sitcom legend James Burrows directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Joining him are Mutchnick, Kohan, Lane, Bomer, and Murphy. This seasoned team is sure to bring a special magic to the show.
Diving Into Characters
Nathan Lane plays Bunny Schneiderman.
A successful businessman with one foot in retirement, Bunny is forever in search of love but must first convince himself he’s worthy of it.
Linda Lavin portrays Sybil Schneiderman.
Like her son, Sybil’s strengths are her weaknesses — wise, caring and iconoclastic — which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering, and amoral.
Matt Bomer steps into the role of Jerry Frank. Jerry left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife publicly outed him as homosexual. Now considered a latter-day saint in a literal sense, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also described as hard of body and soft of head.
Nathan Lee Graham takes on Arthur. Described as a dignified and elegant fashion industry veteran who believes life could never match the gracefulness he envisions if only he were in charge.
An Exciting Combination
The creative force pairing up Bomer’s charm with Lane’s acclaimed comedic talents brings high anticipation for this new series. With such a rich cast and production team rooted in sitcom legacy, viewers can look forward to what promises to be a heartfelt yet hilarious show modeled as a spiritual cousin to The Golden Girls.
