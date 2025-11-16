100 Best Friend Tattoos To Immortalize Your Awesome Friendship

BFF, amigo, chum, or cohort – call ‘em as you like, as it won’t change the fact that your best friend is your closest ally or even a bona fide soulmate! Hopefully, you do have one of those, and if you do, chances are, you want to immortalize the union for times to come. For that, you could either do a time capsule, write an undying poem, or get yourselves a pair of tattoos for best friends! And if you were to ask us, the latter is the best choice, always. That’s why we’ve made this list full of best friend tattoo ideas – check them out, make a pick, or get inspired to create your own designs!

You know, these friendship tattoos are a much safer choice than, say, tattooing the name of your latest fling on some cheeky part of your body. Those tattoos tend to ask for cover-up sooner rather than later, which is not the case with funny best friend tattoos. Here’s why – these symbols of eternal friendship don’t usually ask for the name of your friend to be inked on your skin, and if a falling out happens (although that’s quite unlikely), you’ll be left with a nice memento of a lovely friend you once had (instead of a constant reminder of a heartbreak). So, in our book, tattoos for best friends aren’t just an excellent idea but also a relatively safe choice if you have doubts about whether you’ll like this tattoo design twenty years from now. 

Tattoos act as a powerful testament to the enduring bonds between best friends, capturing shared moments and personal stories. When pondering designs, it’s incredibly helpful to draw on personal experiences and shared memories. For those in need of a creative spark, the compilation of friendship tattoos can help you find meaningful motifs that symbolize your unique connection.

Right, the intro is done, so why don’t we all just skip straight to the best friend tattoo ideas below? From matching tattoos for best friends to designs related only by theme, there are plenty of choices and material for inspiration on this list! And if you’d like your friend to be a part of the tattoo design choosing committee, be sure to remember to share this article with them!

#1 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: erika.tattoo.art

#2 Best Boo Tattoos

Image source: purgatorytattoo1

#3 Cowboy Kitties For The Cutest Friend Tattoo

Image source: emmafriesensart

#4 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: seon_tattoo

#5 Partners In Crime

Image source: siqtat2s

#6 Decided To Get Matching Squirtle Squad Tattoos With The Homies. Done By David Cappella At Inksmith And Rogers In Jacksonville, Florida

Image source: Nickels_is_money_2

#7 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: nains_tattoos

#8 Colorful Butterflies

Image source: kico.tattoo

#9 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: tattoo.nbt

#10 Best Friend Sun & Moon Tattoos

Image source: vivitattooer

#11 Bambi And Thumper Tattoos

Image source: charls.ttt

#12 Matching Margarita Ghosts Drawn By My Best Friend – Done By Alex At Sacred Art Tattoo In Seymour, CT

Image source: pixiebaby24

#13 Matching Eyeball Flowers For My First Ever Tattoo, Done By Maggie Carr At Two Coffins Tattoo, Pittsburgh PA

Image source: cuddlesaur

#14 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: ianadams420_ink

#15 Best Friend Cat Tattoos

Image source: hannahjones_tattoos

#16 Harry Potter Inspired Tattoos

Image source: artandtattoobasel__official

#17 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: simya_tattoo

#18 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: _crispyaura

#19 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: inkcredibletattoo2

#20 Matching Fish Tattoos

Image source: leean.ink

#21 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: tattoogiiiirl

#22 Sweet Bestie Moon And Sun Tattoos

Image source: funalaith

#23 Tattoo With My Best Friend By Paul At Sacred Images Tattoo And Piercing, Bozeman Mt

Image source: Sad_Jackal

#24 The Powerpuff Girls Tattoos

Image source: sweetcarolinetattoo

#25 Trash Panda And Red Panda BFF Tattoos

Image source: flow_tattoo_toronto

#26 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: mardatattoowien

#27 Watercolor Best Friend Tattoos, Done By Logan At Identity Tattoo In Columbus Ohio

Image source: Sammiiee14

#28 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: jesspaulsonart

#29 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: tattooist_gaon

#30 Avatar: The Last Airbender Inspired Tattoos

Image source: jay.nolwen

#31 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: popovicka358

#32 Matching Dino Tattoos With My Best Friend, By Hannah At Greystone Tattoos In Gahana, OH

Image source: PotatoCat2042

#33 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: anomalea

#34 Guinea Pigs Tattoo For Best Friends

Image source: takeda.ink

#35 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: miejscezbrodni.tattoo

#36 Tarot Cards Tattoos

Image source: tattoosbymoonlight

#37 Best Friend Frog Tattoos

Image source: cakpatrick

#38 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: 60jams

#39 Matching Florals

Image source: tinytats.winnipeg

#40 Cute Elephant Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: kierawarhurstart

#41 Mine And My Best Friend’s Penguin Tattoos, Done By Lauren Shaw At Heart For Art In Manchester, UK

Image source: somuchkatness

#42 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: rupintart_com

#43 Cute Bestfriend Tattoos

Image source: tats.by.phe

#44 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: vixinktattoos

#45 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: criticalmonkey

#46 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: piksenundpinseln

#47 Ying Yang Cat Friendship Tattoos!

Image source: dot.dot.doll.tattoo

#48 The Little Prince Inspired Tattoos

Image source: nightowlaspa

#49 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: tattoos4two

#50 Pixel Tattoos

Image source: johantattooer

#51 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: twistedtattooguam

#52 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: pesto.tattoos

#53 Pokémon Tattoos With My Best Friend! Done At Black Cloud Tattoo In Pineville NC By Andrew & Andre Williams

Image source: rjachick28

#54 My Best Friend Since Middle School Drove Halfway Across The Country For Us To See The Movie Together, So We Got Tattoos About It!

Image source: soverytrinity

#55 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: paulina_sophiee

#56 The Lion King Inspired Tattoos

Image source: ssuvib

#57 Best Friend Dino Tattoos

Image source: tattoos_by_neiljosephcapra

#58 Matching Cherry Tattoos

Image source: juanitattooer

#59 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: hollytattoospeople

#60 I Convinced My Best Friend (Left) To Get A Tattoo With Me. Done By Kenzie At Dixie Tattoo Co Watetford, MI

Image source: bf9921

#61 Matching Beans Tattoo

Image source: heliumcity

#62 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: billychantattoos

#63 Matching Dolphin Tattoos

Image source: bora_tattooer

#64 Matching Staryu & Starmie Pokémon Tattoos For Mum And I, Done By Mark Mccullough At Meraki Tattoo In Belfast

Image source: Bexxx1994

#65 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: gisdepizarron_

#66 Matching Flamingos

Image source: tay.leigh.k

#67 Cute Matching Rabbits

Image source: activetattoo_bibi

#68 Some Of The Cutest Matching Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: bunnystattoos

#69 Matching Paper Clips For Kayli And Emma

Image source: handpokedbymac

#70 Matching Bestie Tattoos

Image source: blackpearltoronto

#71 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: ashleys_addicted_to_ink

#72 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: ghostnests

#73 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: starewino.tattoo

#74 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: _pineyard_

#75 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: laurenblairtattoo

#76 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: marco.a.lopez.tattoos

#77 Me And My Bestie Got Lancashire Rose’s At Kustomcreations In Manchester, UK

Image source: jorblax

#78 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: neat_tattoo

#79 Matching Heart Tattoos

Image source: uzotattoo

#80 Matching Best Friend Voodoo String Dolls

Image source: reesesrottenpieces

#81 Ice Cream Tattoos

Image source: letsbuzztattoo

#82 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: ire_tattoo_

#83 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: sarah_ollis

#84 Best Friend Tattoo

Image source: jordan.mertz.health

#85 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: penandoaktattoo

#86 Cute Matching Little Deer Tattoos

Image source: supersweettattoo

#87 Matching BFF Flower Pants Tattoos

Image source: leopardjuicetattoos

#88 Feather Symbolize Strength, Love And Freedom

Image source: creativetoe_ink

#89 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: royalfamilytattoostudio

#90 Bestie Tattoos

Image source: mandypantstattoos

#91 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: howlingsorcerytattoo

#92 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: davewulff

#93 Statue Of Liberty Tattoos

Image source: the.wrightstudio

#94 Disney Tattoos

Image source: carina_marker666

#95 Snow White Tattoos For Bffs

Image source: mr.inkwells

#96 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: annixie

#97 Matchy For Two Besties

Image source: sjpdraws

#98 I Got Me And My Best Friend Of 15 Years Matching Nakama Tattoos

Image source: Ghost_Knife

#99 Best Friend Tattoos

Image source: i_fall_apart_tattoo

#100 Mickey & Minnie Mouse Tattoos

Image source: seon_tattoo

