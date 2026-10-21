Marzia Kjellberg: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marzia Kjellberg
October 21, 1992
Arzignano, Italy
34 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Marzia Kjellberg?
Marzia Kjellberg is an Italian entrepreneur and former digital creator known for her cozy aesthetic. Her engaging videos centered on fashion, travel, beauty, and creative DIY projects helped her cultivate an affectionate global audience across YouTube and other popular online platforms.
She rose to fame after launching her CutiePieMarzia channel during the early era of online vlogging. Her gentle charm attracted millions of loyal fans who warmly nicknamed themselves the Marzipans.
Early Life and Education
Quiet creative routines shaped her upbringing in Arzignano, Italy. Raised alongside her older brother Davide, she spent long childhood afternoons sketching outfits and experimenting with handmade craft projects.
She completed her early education in her hometown local schools. Her natural fascination with style and visual design during those school years eventually inspired her to launch her creative career.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, she shared a celebrated romance with Felix Kjellberg. The couple began dating after connecting online and married during an intimate London ceremony on August 19, 2019.
She shares one son, Björn, with her husband Felix Kjellberg. The family moved together to Japan, where they enjoy a quiet life alongside their well-known pet pugs.
Career Highlights
Her CutiePieMarzia channel quickly became a standout destination for fashion and lifestyle. She amassed over seven million subscribers and hundreds of millions of views before retiring from the platform to pursue new artistic endeavors.
She launched several successful business ventures in design and ceramics. Her achievements include founding the lifestyle brand Maì, co-creating Tsuki Market with her husband, and publishing a horror novel titled La Casa dei Sogni.
Signature Quote
“If you feel like you are going down a path that is not making you happy, remember that it is okay to start over.”
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