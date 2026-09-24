Star Athlete’s Wife Lost Her Life Two Days After Giving Birth In A Horrific Tragic Reveal

Mark Hutchings, a former West Coast Eagles player who welcomed a daughter earlier this week, shared a heartbreaking news on social media today (September 24).
“It is with deep sadness that I share the sudden loss of my beautiful partner, Hannah,” the 35-year-old wrote, adding, “I love you and will miss you.”
He did not disclose the cause behind the tragedy but was inundated with messages of support and condolences.
“You’ll be the best dad. We got you,” his ex-teammate Nic Naitanui said.
Hutchings revealed a poignant detail that made Hannah’s passing even more devastating
Hutchings’ announcement came alongside snaps from Hannah’s pregnancy photoshoot.
In one picture, he can be seen cradling her stomach on the beach, while in others, she proudly flaunted her bump in a black bikini as the sun set behind her.
“Her dream was to become a Mum,” the athlete shared, adding that knowing this made her loss “incredibly difficult to take.”
He also revealed their newborn daughter’s name: Sofia.
Several members of the Australian football community commented under Hutchings’ post.
Jack Crisp, Elliot Yeo, Koby Lecras, Jamie Cripps, Jack Petruccelle, Francis Watson, and Bailey Williams all left red heart emojis.
Scott Lycett wrote, “Love ya, brother.”
“Always here for you,” Jack Darling added.
Hutchings’ friends also shared messages of encouragement on their respective Instagram accounts.
Perth businessman Jarred Briotti posted photos of himself and his wife, Meagan, with Hutchings and wrote, “Always here for you,” adding that Hannah would be “proud of the father” he was going to be.
Max Alexander, another friend, shared a picture of Hutchings in the hospital shortly after his daughter’s arrival, holding her close to him.
“We will always be here for you and Sofia, my boy,” he wrote.
Some netizens questioned Hutchings’ decision to share his grief on social media, but fans defended him
“My wife died….let me put it on Instagram. Then they’ll ask for privacy during this tragic time. The me me people at work,” a critic commented.
“You won’t know the workings of the celebrity world. He could get accused of wrongdoing if he does not address it first,” a fan replied.
“This was not the time for this conversation,” another remarked.
A third urged people to think about “a child who will never know her mother” before making such statements, while a fourth added, “No amount of condolences would be enough for his loss, yet some chose to attack him at his worst.”
Supporters also shut down those demanding to know the reason for Hannah’s passing, with one noting that “being nosy is not appreciated especially under these circumstances.”
The conversation then turned to the risks women can face during pregnancy
Jonathan Borba/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“I forget how many women d** from complications related to childbirth,” a netizen lamented.
The concern comes as the United Nations Population Fund revealed that maternal demise remain a significant global issue, with the number estimated at 260,000 worldwide, equating to roughly 712 women every day, or one woman every two minutes.
Lemniscate L/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Low-income or conflict-affected countries bear the heaviest burden, according to the World Health Organization.
Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for roughly 70% of all global maternal casualties.
Most of these fatalities are driven by severe bleeding, high blood pressure disorders such as preeclampsia and eclampsia, infections following delivery, obstructed labor, and other complications.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), childbirth remains safe for most women in the country.
During the 2021–2023 tracking period, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) was 6.7 per 100,000 women.
This places Hannah’s passing among the rarest of cases.
Hannah and Mark are believed to have been together since 2022
Hutchings retired from the AFL in 2021 after playing 120 games across nine seasons in the blue and gold.
He reportedly found love with Hannah the following year.
His Instagram feed appears to corroborate the timeline, with Hannah beginning to appear by his side in posts from June 2023.
Hutchings’ first picture of himself and Hannah is from a red carpet for the Perth Wildcats, while his second photo of them is from a vacation they took to Vietnam in December.
In 2024, the couple traveled to Paris for the Olympics, followed by a trip to Italy.
Several more photos show the two together over the past two years.
Hutchings tagged Hannah in several of the pictures, but her account is private, restricting public access.
Her bio offers no details about her profession or other personal information.
Netizens continued sending condolences to Hutchings and her newborn
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