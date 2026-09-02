Mark Harmon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mark Harmon
September 2, 1951
Burbank, California, US
75 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Mark Harmon?
Thomas Mark Harmon is an American actor known for his stoic demeanor and compelling portrayals of principled characters. His consistent presence on screen has earned him a devoted global following.
He gained widespread recognition playing Dr. Robert Caldwell on St. Elsewhere, a role that brought critical acclaim. Harmon later cemented his status as a television icon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the hit series NCIS, leading the drama for nearly two decades.
Early Life and Education
Mark Harmon’s upbringing in Burbank, California, was steeped in both athletics and the arts, thanks to his Heisman Trophy-winning father, Tom Harmon, and actress mother, Elyse Knox. This dual influence shaped his early interests.
He attended Harvard-Westlake School before excelling as a quarterback at Pierce College, earning All-America honors, and later at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he graduated cum laude with a BA in Communications.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc defines Mark Harmon’s enduring marriage to actress Pam Dawber, whom he wed on March 21, 1987. Their relationship has been notably private, a rare feat in Hollywood.
Harmon and Dawber share two sons, Sean Harmon and Ty Christian Harmon, maintaining a low profile and rarely appearing in public with their children.
Career Highlights
Mark Harmon’s career features serial success, most notably his nineteen-season tenure as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the CBS drama NCIS, a role that propelled the show to global viewership. He also served as an executive producer for the series and its spinoffs.
Beyond acting, Harmon has explored producing, steering projects like NCIS: New Orleans and a new CBS series based on the popular Prey novels. In 2023, he co-authored the book Ghosts of Honolulu.
Signature Quote
“We don’t do covers. We’re just a real family.”
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