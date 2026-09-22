19YO Gets “DEVAST8” Tattooed Across His Face, Then A New Job Changes His Plans For The Tattoo

I have several tattoos, and they all say something about the things I love. One pays tribute to my fascination with the Roman Empire, others reference video games, and I even have a fork with pasta and basil tattooed on me because… well, I’ve seen people with pizza tattoos, avocado tattoos. Why can’t I have permanent proof of my love for pasta?
But tattoos can tell very different stories. For a 19-year-old man in New Zealand, one drunken night in prison left him with the word “DEVAST8” covering much of his face. What started as a tattoo made between brothers soon became something that followed him far, far beyond prison.
The unusual tattoo eventually attracted worldwide attention and created an unexpected problem when he tried to rebuild his life. But what happened to the young man afterward took the story in a very different direction.
Getting a tattoo can be an exciting way to express yourself, yet permanent ink can sometimes bring unexpected challenges
A homemade drink and a tattoo session in prison left a young man with an unexpected mark across his face
Mark Cropp gained international attention in 2017 when he spoke about how hard it was to find a job because of the large “DEVAST8” tattoo on his face. He had been sentenced to 27 months in prison for aggravated robbery after pulling a knife on a tourist during a failed substances deal.
While in jail, Cropp shared a cell with his brother. One night, after they drank homemade alcohol made from apples, sugar, and bread, his brother tattooed “DEVAST8” across the lower half of Cropp’s face. Cropp later said the tattoo was meant to be much smaller and that he regretted letting it get so big.
After his story spread online, Cropp got several job offers, including one for scaffolding. One company offered him NZ$22 an hour, and a clinic offered to remove his tattoo for free. Cropp went to one removal session but stopped after starting the scaffolding job, later saying he wanted to keep the tattoo.
Cropp later faced more legal trouble. In 2019, he was sentenced to 10 months for aggressive and intimidating behavior, breaking a protection order, and carrying a meat cleaver. In 2022, he was charged again with disorderly behavior, substance possession, and resisting arrest.
After leaving prison, he planned to live with his grandmother and had a pacemaker put in, apparently moving forward to a more quiet life.
Adrian Camilo/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Cropp ended up with a giant “DEVAST8” tattoo after a drunken prison session with his brother
People choose to get tattoos for reasons beyond just how they look. In a study of dermatology patients, common motivations included wanting to feel independent, boost self-esteem, or enhance their appearance. Motivations vary among different people, which shows that tattoos often reflect personal choices and unique experiences. They often tell a bit of a story of who we are.
People see tattoos differently based on their backgrounds and reasons for getting them. Some of us view tattoos as a way to express ourselves, while others care more about looks or personal feelings. Indeed, tattoos can have many meanings, from showing individuality to reflecting how someone feels or thinks.
Then, getting a tattoo removed is not as easy as just erasing ink from your skin. It is just as important a decision as getting the tattoo in the first place.
A dermatology review listed several problems that can come with tattoo removal, such as pain, changes in skin color, blistering, scarring, allergic reactions, and leftover ink. Laser treatment can remove tattoos, but it may also cause some of these side effects.
Professional tattoos are often harder to remove than amateur ones because the ink is usually deeper in the skin. Even after treatment, some tattoos may leave behind color or change the skin’s appearance. Removing permanent ink takes time, several treatments, and realistic expectations.
It is not a quick fix. So, think twice before getting a tattoo with the name of your ex, or maybe a hyperrealistic photo of a celebrity isn’t a particular good idea after all.
The unusual tattoo quickly went viral after Cropp left prison and struggled to find work
Speaking of celebrities, their tattoos have led to some unforgettable cover-ups, especially after breakups. Johnny Depp turned his “Winona Forever” tattoo into “Wino Forever.” Angelina Jolie covered Billy Bob Thornton’s name with her children’s coordinates. Pete Davidson replaced a tattoo for Ariana Grande with the word “Cursed.”
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s brief relationship led to several tattoos that they later changed. Grande covered a “Pete” tattoo and swapped another matching design for an olive branch. Davidson turned the bunny ears, inspired by her, into a black heart. After their breakup, their matching tattoos became cover-ups.
Jennifer Lawrence got a small tattoo to remind herself to drink more water, but it had a small scientific error. Her hand tattoo read “H2O” with the 2 raised instead of lowered. Lawrence knew the formula was wrong and later said she should have checked it online before making it permanent.
Let me be clear, the fact that they failed with these tattoos doesn’t mean you should get one you aren’t sure about. Maybe you can end up with a huge “DEVAST8” all over your face.
user8647581/Magnific (not the actual photo)
A laser clinic offered to remove the tattoo for free, but Cropp stopped treatment after finding a job
Visible tattoos can affect how employers judge job candidates, especially in roles that involve working with customers. Cropp was determined to work without losing his identity, but that could be a risky move. I used to work in a hotel at the front desk when I was younger and I had to cover my tattoos and remove my earrings.
In a study where 25 hiring managers and visibly tattooed workers were interviewed, most said tattoos had a negative impact on hiring decisions. Still, the effect depended on where the tattoo was, the type of job, how much contact there was with customers, and the tattoo’s design.
Employers react differently to different tattoos. Visible tattoos cause more concern in some service jobs than in others, depending at the same time on workplace rules. Overall, a tattoo’s effect on getting a job depends a lot on the people around you.
kalinovskiyphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)
Cropp later returned to prison after further offenses and eventually faced another difficult chapter
Then there’s the issue of getting a steady job that can make it easier for people to adjust to life after prison. Having work experience, knowing employers before release, and having stable family relationships all can help former convicts find better jobs. And there are several challenges that make it harder to keep a job after leaving jail.
Going back to work after imprisonment is about more than just getting a job. Both previous experiences, if any, and relationships before and after release could make a difference in whether someone is able to keep a steady job.
For Cropp, finding work briefly offered a way forward after his release, but his story did not end there. He later returned to court over further offenses, showing that finding work was only one part of rebuilding his life after prison. Staying out of jail also meant changing the choices that had brought him there in the first place and finding a way to maintain a more stable life.
Even to this day Cropp’s face art amazes Tattoo artists all over the world
People reacted with witty comments about Cropp’s tattoo, with some joking that growing a beard could solve the problem
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