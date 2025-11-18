Margot Robbie Brutally Trolled For Showing Off Baby Bump: “Have A Bit Of Decency”

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are inching closer to their next big adventure: parenthood!
As they expect their first baby together, the power couple was recently spotted enjoying some downtime on the Italian island of Sardinia on Monday, Aug. 26.
The pair seemed to be enjoying their relaxing retreat before the arrival of their little bundle of joy.
Image credits: BACKGRID UK via Vida Press
The 34-year-old Barbie sensation looked effortlessly chic in a pair of black pants and a breezy white button-down, which she left mostly unbuttoned, and she proudly flaunted her glowing baby bump. It was a look that perfectly blended comfort with that signature Margot flair.
Her hubby, also 34, looked equally laid-back and matched the soon-to-be mama’s vibe in khaki shorts and a white tee.
While the couple looked relaxed during their outing, netizens weren’t too pleased to see the actress flaunting her belly and called it “attention seeking” and “inappropriate.”
Image credits: Barbie / Instagram
“Cover yourself up ffs,” wrote one social media user, while another quipped, “Oh put it away.”
“I don’t see normal folk walking around with their pregnant bellies out,” read a third comment. “I just think it’s weird. We get it, you’re pregnant.”
“Why show it off have a bit of decency I don’t think people want to see that,” said another remark.
“Why do this,” asked another. “Cover up show your partner not everyone in the street.”
Another said, “Why do people show off their bare belly when their pregnant it is not a good look.”
The news of the Wolf of Wall Street star’s pregnancy was confirmed in the month of July.
A source told People at the time that they were “happy” to be welcoming their first child soon.
They “wanted to start a family for quite some time,” the insider told the outlet.
“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the source added. “They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”
This will be the first child born to the Academy Award-nominated actress and the British film producer, who first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. While Margot starred in front of the camera, Tom was the assistant director behind the scenes for the film.
Fast forward to December 2016, and the lovebirds tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.
Although Margot has not publicly spoken about her pregnancy, the Suicide Squad actress has opened up in the past about wanting children when the time is right.
“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” she told Porter in a 2018 interview. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”
She also spoke about wanting “TONS of children” during a 2016 interview with the Daily Telegraph. She said her kids will be her “priority” when she finally decides to become a mother.
“I want TONS of children. Well, maybe not too many,” she said. “I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”
