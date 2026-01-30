Marcos Llorente: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marcos Llorente
January 30, 1995
Madrid, Spain
31 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Marcos Llorente?
Marcos Llorente Moreno is a versatile Spanish professional footballer, known for his dynamic play across midfield and defense. His adaptability on the pitch has made him a key asset for club and country.
His breakout moment arrived in March 2020, when he scored two crucial goals against Liverpool in the Champions League, securing Atlético Madrid’s progression. This performance quickly highlighted his offensive prowess and cemented his reputation.
Early Life and Education
Football ran deep in Marcos Llorente’s family, with his father, Paco Llorente, and maternal grandfather, Ramón Grosso, both having notable careers at Real Madrid. This rich sporting heritage undoubtedly shaped his early ambitions.
He joined Real Madrid’s youth academy at age 13 in 2008, developing his skills through their ranks. Llorente later pursued higher education, majoring in law and business administration at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Marcos Llorente is engaged to Patricia Noarbe, with whom he has shared his personal life publicly in recent years. Their engagement took place in 2021 at Atlético Madrid’s home stadium, Wanda Metropolitano.
Llorente has no publicly known children. He maintains a relatively private personal life, though he occasionally shares glimpses of his relationship with Noarbe.
Career Highlights
Spanish professional footballer Marcos Llorente has carved a formidable career across La Liga and international stages. His powerful runs and tactical flexibility were central to Atlético Madrid winning the 2020–21 La Liga title, where he recorded a career-best 12 goals and 11 assists.
Beyond his on-field performance, Llorente co-owns a coffee brand, demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit. He has also drawn attention for promoting unconventional health practices, including a strict paleolithic diet.
To date, Llorente has collected a Champions League winner’s medal, a UEFA Super Cup, and two FIFA Club World Cups during his time with Real Madrid. He has also represented Spain in major tournaments like UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
