“Don’t Worry I’ve Got Your Back”: Guy Shares How He Helped An Overworked And Underpaid Friend

Fast fashion, fast furniture, fast payment, fast delivery. We want what we want and we want it now. Often, people are so caught up in their own needs and wants that they don’t spare a thought for those involved in making it happen. Like the delivery drivers, for example, who face all sorts of obstacles to ensure that our goods get to us safely, and on time.
A guy has shared the hell his friend went through while trying to make ends meet and support his family. The driver was exploited so badly by a store manager that his family almost went without food. A plan was hatched in the nick of time. And let’s just say that revenge is a dish best served with a side of malicious compliance…
A store manager thought she was being clever by giving customers a discount while exploiting the delivery driver
Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)
But her actions didn’t go unnoticed by his friend who refused to let the woman get away with bad behavior
Image credits: visootu2 / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: djile / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Rawpixel / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
Some people wanted to know what happened after the “glorious” delivery day, so he explained
John is not alone, experts say many delivery drivers are overworked and underpaid
While we sit back and wait for our packages to arrives, delivery drivers are going through the most. One in five delivery drivers describes their mental health as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor,’ while 80% say they’ve experienced burnout. That’s according to the team at DeliveryApp, who have raised the alarm about the mental health struggles of many delivery drivers. They say that rapidly increasing costs, low and unfair pay, and long hours are to blame.
“Increasing reports of stress and burnout from drivers leading to serious mental health problems such as anxiety and depression,” warns the site. “These conditions not only negatively impact drivers, they cause complications for businesses as less drivers are available to make deliveries, and some research as listed poor mental health as a common cause of road accidents, posing a considerable threat to the general public.”
DeliveryApp also reveals that 69% of drivers have had their pay withheld until all deliveries had been completed, while 54% stated they weren’t paid overtime despite working outside of scheduled hours.
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
The experts add that many drivers are self-employed, and have no one to turn to help lighten their mental load. The increased stress, they say, can lead to feelings of isolation and a lack of control. This in turn can lead to a sense of hopelessness.
The general public’s instant gratitude attitude isn’t helping the situation. A poll found that 78% of consumers expect to see same-day or next-day delivery options at checkout.
“This expedited delivery landscape increases time pressures for drivers, requiring more efficiency and flexibility,” notes DeliveryApp.
Many drivers face the added stress of dealing with unclear delivery information, instructions or incorrect addresses. Throw in the fact that traffic can be a nightmare, and cause delays that are completely out of their control.
There were cheers all round but a few people felt the customers got the short end of the stick
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