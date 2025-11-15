8-Month Pregnant Woman Gets Told To Tuck In Her Shirt While At Work, She Maliciously Complies, Sparks People Filing Complaints Against This Policy

“You want me to tuck my shirt in? Sure, boss,” said an 8 month pregnant female employee when her new ‘clueless’ manager requested that she tuck her uniform into her khakis, regardless of an existing exemption for pregnant female workers.
But it’s easier said than done, explained the author of the post, referring to herself and a fellow pregnant co-worker. “By 8 months pregnant you are basically Violet from Willy Wonka with an internal Oompa Loompa kicking you in the bladder every 20 mins,” she stated.
And being compliant workers, the women did as they were asked as they both ‘tucked in our shirts looking absurd.’ As you can imagine, their look most likely crossed the absurdity line and the customer complaints came flooding in. So read the full story below and tell us what you think in the comment section!
‘Clueless manager’ has forced two heavily pregnant employees to tuck their shirts in regardless of an existing exemption for pregnant women, but it savagely backfired
Bored Panda reached out to u/zzz0mbiez, the author of this story, who was an 8-months pregnant employee at the time of the incident working for “a certain big box pet store.”
“I’m just as sassy now as then, so I would probably do the same thing now,” the author told us, remembering the incident. She also added that the incident hasn’t made her learn anything “besides reinforcing my sassiness,” she laughed.
“I keep in touch with a few coworkers from that company but don’t keep in touch with most of my coworkers from that time (2011) beyond having them as friends from Facebook. I kept in touch with the other pregnant employee that I mentioned for a while, but over time we both moved and lost contact with each other,” the author said.
