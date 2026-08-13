Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

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You can plan a wedding down to the smallest detail, but there’s one thing you can’t prepare for: the person you’re supposed to marry suddenly changing their mind. Especially if, until that moment, you thought you were both happily in love.

Just four days before she was supposed to walk down the aisle, one woman was blindsided by a shocking confession. Her fiancé admitted his feelings had changed and said he was leaving for Asia to “find himself.” Then he walked out the door, leaving her to pick up the pieces on her own.

Just days before she was supposed to get married, one woman was blindsided by a shocking confession from her fiancé

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

kitzcorner / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

He admitted his feelings had changed and said he was leaving for Asia to “find himself”

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

weddingthrowawayy_1

Readers were appalled by the way her fiancé handled things and offered the woman plenty of support

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

She later returned with an update about how she was dealing with the aftermath

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

Lala Azizli / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

weddingthrowawayy_1

Readers felt awful for her and hoped she’d be able to heal from this in time

Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation
Man Leaves Fiancée Days Before Wedding With A One-Way Ticket And Barely Any Explanation

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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