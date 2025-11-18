“So Everybody Was Right”: Man Gets Mixed Reactions After Sharing Results Of Carnivore Diet

“Phenomenal,” that’s how Ray Hicks, an influencer who has become famous by sharing his experiences with a strict meat-only diet on TikTok, described his bloodwork results after unveiling them in a viral video.
The 27-year-old man from Nashville expressed delight at the outcome of his test, which revealed strong red and white blood cell counts and healthy insulin and thyroid hormone levels.
Other parameters, such as testosterone, were not only good but optimal for a man his age. Despite these positive results, his cholesterol levels were abnormally high, and indicators related to liver function raised concern among his fans.
Hicks, who claims to have eaten only meat for one full year, credits the diet with helping him drop an astounding 90 pounds, going from 295 lb at his heaviest to 205 lb.
The influencer explained his diet in an interview with Newsweek magazine, explaining that it consists of 12 eggs daily, red meat, and copious amounts of butter.
His recent blood test is the first one after a year on what’s called the carnivore diet, which is why Hicks was so nervous about the results.
Despite showing positive numbers on blood sugar levels, liver and kidney function, insulin, thyroid function, blood cell counts, vitamin D, and others, Hicks expressed concern at a variety of signs that could point to issues with his liver and heart.
One of these was his cholesterol levels, which, at 275 mg/dl, were higher than the recommended 125-200 mg/dl range for men.
The influencer, however, remained unfazed, focusing on his favorable HDL and the triglyceride-to-HDL ratio, which experts suggest is a better indicator of heart disease risk.
“Our understanding of the role cholesterol plays in the development of heart disease and the utility of blood cholesterol markers as a predictor of heart disease risk is incomplete,” said Dr. Philip Ovadia to Newsweek.
According to the doctor, cholesterol alone does not tell the whole story regarding heart disease, explaining that the health of other factors, such as insulin resistance and inflammation, are equally important, if not more important, in determining a patient’s potential risk.
Despite claiming to be unfazed by the abnormalities present in his results, the influencer said he’ll move away from the diet temporarily to add fruits to his diet
Other interesting details of Hicks’ blood test were his normal sodium and glucose levels, which surprised the influencer due to his heavy use of salt.
His creatinine levels were also higher than normal, which could point toward kidney issues. The compound is a leftover from energy-producing processes in muscles that the organ naturally filters out of the blood.
Hicks also remained unconcerned by this, pointing to his healthy testosterone levels and muscle mass as the cause. He’s not off the mark here, either.
According to a 2008 study presented in the American Society of Nephrology, there’s a confirmed link between muscle mass and serum creatinine levels. In fact, as a person ages and loses lean tissue, their creatinine levels drop.
The influencer, who also doubles as a loan officer, also confirmed that he’ll be introducing fruits into his diet from now on.
“Fruit tastes phenomenal – and to me, it’s worth living life every once in a while.”
Despite recognizing its potential short-term benefits, experts warn of the adverse effects the diet could have long-term
The eating regimen has been a source of constant debate among health professionals since it became popular around 2018 when it was promoted by a former orthopedic surgeon, Shawn Baker, who wrote the book The Carnivore Diet.
Jordan Peterson, a former psychology professor and influencer, was also a vocal proponent of the diet and talked about how it improved his quality of life on several occasions.
However, experts like Walter Willett, a nutrition professor and director of the Harvard Center for Mindfulness in Public Health, say the regimen is “a terrible idea.”
While Willet recognizes the diet’s short-term benefits, such as people cutting out foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, he believes its long-term consequences are not worth the risk.
“People likely won’t get enough fiber in their diets, which can affect gut health,” he explained to CNBC.
“They also will miss out on carotenoids and polyphenols, substances with antioxidant properties that have been linked to lower risk of chronic diseases,” he added, referring to compounds found mainly in vegetables.
Willet also expressed some ethical concerns regarding meat consumption, signaling the side effects that industrial meat production has on the environment.
Netizens gave a mixed reception to Hicks’ results, with many criticizing him for dismissing his harmful cholesterol levels. Others decided to follow his example
The influencer’s fans were less impressed than he was with the results of his bloodwork, with many being wary of his high cholesterol levels. Others, however, were sold on the diet and said his example inspired them.
“This doesn’t prove anything about carnivore diet. You would have the same tests on most healthy diets at this age,” wrote one viewer.
“So everybody was right that the LDL cholesterol was going to be through the roof,” said another.
“LDL is 183? Dude, your arteries are getting clogged; this level is way too high,” said one of his fans.
Some viewers expressed their support for Hicks and the diet, sharing their testimonials.
“I started 15 days ago. I’m down 20 pounds and feel great,” one said.
“I’m 75 days into Carnivore; I’ve lost 26 lbs. I am Type 2 diabetic, turning 49 next month,” wrote another.
“Today is day 31 on carnivore for me. At 30 days, down 23 pounds, body fat decreased by 4.7% and BMI by 4%. Now I’m adding workouts and am motivated!” stated one fan.
“Great results!” While some fans were critical of Hicks’ diet, others congratulated him for his determination and discipline
