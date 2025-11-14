Man Secretly ‘Hacks’ His Girlfriend’s Favorite Disney Movie To Include A Proposal In A “Crowded” Movie Theater

Even when they grow up, some girls still sometimes daydream about being princesses and having perfect fairytale weddings. Well, one lucky gal, Sthuthi David, is on her way to the wedding of her dreams after an incredibly romantic and creative (and slightly geeky) proposal from her boyfriend, Lee Loechler. Hold on to your seats because this is amazing.
Lee proposed to his GF Sthuthi in a movie theater after spending the last half-a-year animating them both into her favorite movie ‘Sleeping Beauty.’ The scene is about Prince Lee proposing to Princess Sthuthi.
“It’s not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart,” that’s what Lee said when he got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life. She said yes! And the video of the proposal went viral on the net with over 1.1 million views and counting. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview with Lee.
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Bored Panda reached out to Lee and here’s what he had to say. “A few years back, a friend of mine told me he was planning to propose to his then-girlfriend, and I suggested he should “Forrest Gump” himself into her favorite movie, and then have his on-screen character “toss” the ring to his real-life self. I don’t know where that idea came from, but it felt fun and magical, and it played into my skill set as a filmmaker. He didn’t think it was right for him, so I filed it away for later use.”
Lee got down on one knee and proposed
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
“When things started getting serious with Sthuthi, I started thinking about how I might propose. I still thought that idea had potential, but her favorite movie was animated. And my experience was all in live-action. I know some After Effects, but I am by no means an animator, let alone capable of generating something that would hold up side-by-side with Disney. But, on a whim, I scrubbed through Sleeping Beauty and noted that in the climactic scene there was very little movement. Maybe, if it’s mostly static, I can still pull this off. I went on Instagram and started following various Disney art hashtags, hoping to find an illustrator who was up to the task. It wasn’t until I stumbled on Kayla’s work that the first inkling set in that “this might be possible after all…”
Image credits: Lee Loechler
Image credits: Lee Loechler
According to Lee, he had all of Sthuthi’s friends and family show up early at the movie theater. “Anyone she might recognize was seated in the back few rows. I worked with the projectionist to make sure all ambient lighting would be off when she entered, to help conceal the familiar faces. Unfortunately, the projector was so bright that the light from the screen still illuminated the whole room. To combat this, we decided to show trailers ahead of the film, which we manually darkened so there wouldn’t be as much light spill onto the audience. So at 7:30 PM when we walked into the room together, it was nice and dark as we found our seats.
“I’m sure there will be Disney elements to the wedding, but we’re still in the nascent stages of planning. That said, if Disney wants to chalk it up as marketing dollars and hook us up with an Aulani honeymoon, we are for sure not above selling out.”
Image credits: Lee Loechler
The scene that Lee changed with the help of illustrator Kayla Coombs was the one where Prince Phillip kisses Princess Aurora on the lips to awaken her. Only in the changed version, Prince Lee takes out a box with a ring and then tosses to real-life Lee who catches it.
We don’t know how many times Lee practiced doing everything perfectly, but we can say for sure that he pulled it off wonderfully. Cardiologist Sthuthi is one lucky girl!
Last year was the 60th anniversary of ‘Sleeping Beauty’s’ release. But you might find it strange to learn that ‘Sleeping Beauty’ wasn’t successful initially when released back in 1959. However, over time, it was re-released many, many times and became a big hit.
Critics praised ‘Sleeping Beauty’ for its colors, music, and charm, but some said that the animated film is too similar to ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ And there’s a very good reason for that. Some parts of the story were initially ideas from ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ that were discarded. Including Maleficent capturing Prince Phillip to the escape from her castle.
Dear Pandas, what did you think of Lee’s proposal? Are you at least a little bit jealous of Sthuthi (but in a totally good way)? Would you love to do something similar or do you have some other romantic ideas for a proposal? Let us know in the comments!
