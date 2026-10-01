Man Lets A Giant Snake Try To Swallow Him, Says A Much Smaller Animal Hurt Far More

Nature should be preserved, and no one knows that better than conservationists. Nowadays, we see plenty of them on social media, like Maya Higa, sharing the importance of protecting our biodiversity and raising awareness among the youth.
Their passion is commendable and, frankly, inspiring. But conservationism can also be frustrating. Knowing that our world, forests, and animals are being destroyed in favor of data centers and high-tech developments, while knowing the damage this can cause, can be incredibly disheartening. And during a particularly dangerous stunt involving a snake to raise awareness, Paul Rosolie revealed that, surprisingly, it was far from the most painful experience he’s had with an animal.
Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of conservationists in dangerous situations while out in nature
In 2014, Paul Rosolie agreed to a stunt involving a snake for a 2014 Discovery Channel special
In 2014, the world watched Paul Rosolie anxiously on television. At 27 years old, the naturalist and conservationist was invited by the Discovery Channel to participate in a special titled “Eaten Alive.” The project involved wearing a special suit and allowing an anaconda to strike, then attempt to kill and swallow him.
While it may seem extreme, that was exactly what drew Rosolie to agree to the stunt. After years of working in the Amazon rainforest, he was frustrated by how mainstream media largely ignored the dangers of rapid deforestation, illegal mining, and habitat loss. He believed that by performing a sensational and extreme stunt, he could shock the world and use the attention as a platform to talk about the rainforest.
In the stunt, Paul wore a custom, crush-resistant suit that would allow the snake to swallow him
The suit was also equipped with a built-in oxygen system, cameras, and microphones
For Rosolie, traditional documentaries were no longer enough to capture mainstream audiences and get them to learn about the thousands of acres affected by illegal logging, gold mining, and deforestation. He hoped the attention from the stunt would also create fundraising opportunities to support rainforest conservation, often called the “lungs of the Earth.”
However, the stunt involved a lot of work. For starters, the team spent 60 days searching the Peruvian Amazon before finding a wild, 20-foot-long anaconda. It weighed around 250 pounds and seemed ideal for the stunt. But the biggest challenge came next: creating a proper suit for the stunt.
And then, they gathered a giant anaconda to complete the last part of the stunt: swallow Rosolie
But the stunt did not go according to plan
The suit was engineered by professionals. It was a custom, crush-resistant carbon-fiber suit equipped with a built-in oxygen system, communication mics, and cameras. It was specifically designed to protect Rosolie from the snake’s crushing force, as well as from stomach acid that could potentially dissolve the suit and, well, himself.
But it ended up being a bust. Part of Rosolie’s arm was exposed, and unexpectedly, that’s where the snake struck. As the anaconda attacked and constricted him, it tightened around the exposed part of his arm, nearly breaking his bone. Now in immense pain and fearing severe injury, Rosolie called for his team and called off the stunt entirely.
The anaconda ended up squeezing around an exposed part of his arm, leaving him in immense pain
An intervention team ended up forced to stop the stunt before anything else could happen
Despite public backlash and grievances between the channel and the conservationist, Rosolie admitted that it was far from his worst encounter with an animal
In reality, the naturalist’s worst encounter was with none other than a caterpillar
During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2023, Rosolie admitted that the worst animal encounter he had was with a fluffy caterpillar. It happened after he caught an orange caterpillar with “vertical fluffy hair.” But he knew he shouldn’t have. “I caught this caterpillar, and I knew it was bad news. I had it on a leaf,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I am gonna be so careful.’”
wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The man described the feeling as “shockingly horrible.” And it wasn’t the first time he had been stung by an insect, either. He was stung by bullet ants multiple times while in the Amazon rainforest, but he said that pain was “bad,” while the caterpillar’s was “way worse” than anything he had ever experienced.
According to researchers, these venomous stings can be much worse than even a wasp sting. They cause a burning pain that radiates up the limb and can feel similar to a broken bone or even acid burned into the skin. It doesn’t sound fun, but fortunately, one of the first steps in treating the sting is removing the venomous spines, which you can do with something like duct tape. So remember, folks: don’t touch caterpillars if you can avoid it.
Netizens were amazed that the man would willingly put himself in this scenario
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