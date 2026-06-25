Husband’s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: “I Miss You A Lot”

by

Taking care of someone who is seriously ill is no easy task. It demands a lot of time, energy, and dedication. Not everyone is cut out for it, and those who step up deserve a lot of credit.

One man always supported his wife being there for her ex-husband, who was paralyzed and later diagnosed with cancer. But one day, he overheard a private conversation between them, and now he can’t stop wondering if she ever truly moved on from that relationship.

Read the full story below.

One man was proud of his wife for helping her ill ex-husband through cancer

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband’s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: “I Miss You A Lot”

But one day, he overheard a private conversation between them, and now he can’t stop wondering if she ever truly moved on

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: anonymous

Readers agreed that this was an incredibly difficult situation, and many felt sad for everyone involved

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

The man eventually decided to talk to his wife about his worries, then later came back with an update on how it went

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: Matilda Wormwood / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Image credits: anonymous

Many were relieved to see that they handled it like two mature adults

Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;
Husband&#8217;s Accident Ends His Marriage, Ex-Wife Still Refuses To Leave His Side: &#8220;I Miss You A Lot&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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