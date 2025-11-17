Couple’s Dream Vacation Disrupted By Loud Party Girls, Husband Gets Back At Them In Creative Way

Having kids is a certain kind of marathon. It’s definitely not one that ends at around the 26th mile, though. Nae, this marathon is measured in time, not distance. And depending on a number of things, it might take up to 20 or even 25 years to finish it.
By that, we mean the element of uninterrupted sleep. So, you can imagine just how years or even decades of pent-up exhaustion looks when someone finally gets a chance to get some shut-eye only to be awoken at 3AM by some women in a drunken stupor.
Getting some unadulterated and uninterrupted sleep as a parent is the purest form of a myth
Image credits: Arina Krasnikova (not the actual photo)
But when a parent does get a chance at sleeping through the night, of course it has to be interrupted by someone’s drunken stupor
Image credits: Savannah Dematteo (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: mungrol
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Two drunken women got their just desserts for being loud after their hotel neighbor removed the “do not disturb” sign and had room service enter
The story goes that a 41-year-old man, dad of 3 under 9, finally got a chance at a child-free vacation with the Mrs. Besides the activities, the guy was looking forward to finally getting some uninterrupted sleep. And it would’ve been the case if not for two women next door to their hotel apartment.
At around 3AM, two very rowdy women start channeling their drunkenness in the loudest way possible by screaming, slamming the door, and the like.
It was safe to say that OP’s rest was ruined for the night. But not his day. You see, he took off the “do not disturb” sign on the women’s door and retreated to a cozy fireplace in the lobby to read a book.
Long story short, room service didn’t see the sign, which meant that they were free to enter the women’s room to do some cleaning. Well, waking them up and catching them “off guard”, miserable, and hungover too. OP did tip room service $50 for the inconvenience, but the petty revenge seemed to have been well worth it.
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
It wasn’t long till the post started drawing people’s attention, garnering nearly 10K upvotes
Folks in the comments were talking about a number of things, including some of the ways they deal with noisy hotel neighbors. It ranged from simple solutions like calling the reception desk about the noise, to asking the reception to give a wake-up call to the neighbors’ room at 5AM, to simply using your Bluetooth speaker to blast loud music.
Many others approved of this. This one person elaborated that they would’ve taken $50 any day to catch “a stray [bullet] of that magnitude”. Some live for the fun, ya know.
OP was also active in the comments and provided an update to the story. Specifically, he said that a number of people had actually called the desk to complain about the women. They were charged a $200 smoking charge (not the regular smoking kind), and were asked to leave for doing some daredevil stunts involving climbing from balcony to balcony.
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)
And sometimes not reporting nasty hotel neighbors to the staff is good as the staff does have some horror stories of their own
Just like retail and transport, hospitality is known to be home to nightmare clients. Imagine having a sleepwalker as a client—one who gets lost in the middle of the night only to be found butt-naked in the linen room. Or having to witness a cook and an attendant duking it out in the hotel kitchen, knives included. Or walking into someone’s inability to use the toilet, instead opting for towels and tubs.
AirBnBs are no exception either. AirBnBs provide a bit of a unique service compared to hotels, allowing for, say, patrons who love partaking in the art of passion with ladies of the streets to get away with it on any given night. Or twelve.
The same goes with other shady activities. You can never know when a junkie den organizer will move in and then quite literally ransack your place. Or someone maybe rents it and hosts a rave?
You can now imagine why some don’t complain about minor things to the hotel staff or AirBnB hosts.
Folks were quick to suggest tactics to fight off any drunk miscreants with a lack of aural awareness
Others shared similar stories and how they dealt with it
