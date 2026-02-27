Couple Discovers Roommate’s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

by

Stomach-churning footage has been circulating online, revealing the horrifying reason a couple has been making frequent visits to the hospital.

For a long time, David and Billy Sonhopper couldn’t figure out why they kept falling sick.

It took them months to realize that the suspect was someone disturbingly close to them.

“We don’t want to be in fear anymore. We’re tired of it,” they said.

Stomach-churning footage revealed the horrifying reason a couple has been making frequent visits to the hospital

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Inside Edition

David and Billy Sonhopper from Santa Clarita, California, slowly watched their home turn into a horror story over the last few months.

They would mysteriously find their clothes damaged and random items going missing around the house.

But worst of all, they couldn’t figure out the reason behind their frequent ailments.

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Avax76

The couple said they had made several trips to the hospital with chest and stomach pain in the last few weeks. And during their latest visit to the ER, David was told that he had suffered liver damage.

Doctors told him that his symptoms suggested he had been poisoned, based on his blood test results.

David and Billy Sonhopper couldn’t figure out why they were frequently visiting the hospital with chest and stomach pains

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ABC7

They then sifted through surveillance footage and found that they were living with the reason behind their frequent ailments.

Their 42-year-old roommate, Timothy Bradbury, was captured spraying Raid bug spray on their food, appliances, and other items in their kitchen.

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits
Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

The Sonhopper couple revealed that they had their own separate living spaces, even though they were sharing the same property. But the kitchen is shared by all the tenants.

They noted that Timothy had been tormenting them for months, and he had been allegedly poisoning their food.

Timothy Bradbury was captured poisoning the couple’s food, groceries, and kitchen appliances

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

Disturbing footage captured the roommate wearing a gas mask and spraying insect repellent on the groceries kept inside their shared kitchen and pantry.

“On the video we found that, besides all the other things that he’s done in the year that we’ve lived here, that he was spraying something — we weren’t sure if it was rat poison, wasp spray,” David was quoted saying.

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: heliodown

His wife claimed he was caught poisoning “everything” with the blue can of Raid.

“He was spraying stuff all over our groceries — our fruit, our vegetables, our coffee pot that we use every morning, and our whole pantry full of our chips and cereal, all of our canned goods and spices,” she said.

“Everything,” she added. “He sprayed it all over everything.”

“He’s a psycho,” David said while noting the roommate’s other brazen acts

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

Apart from the alleged poisoning, David and Billy accused Timothy of throwing away their food items and even breaking into their room.

He allegedly cut up their clothes, stole their medication, and committed other hostile acts.

“He’s a psycho,” David said.

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: GlobePulses

The couple said they tried to get law enforcement agencies involved earlier.

But they never had enough evidence against him until they found surveillance footage of him brazenly poisoning their food.

Deputies responded and had an hours-long standoff with Timothy before his arrest

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

“He set our house on fire. He’s poisoned our stuff. He’s destroyed our property,” David said. “I’ve had to get a new car because he destroyed my old one.”

Deputies responded to the address on Tuesday, February 24, and tried to make contact with Timothy. But the suspect reportedly refused to comply and did not willingly come out.

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Naolaflowers

It took two hours of negotiation with the suspect to voluntarily exit the house.

It is believed he suffers from a mental health disability

Cops detained him and placed him under arrest for willful poisoning of food, drink, medicine, or water with the intent to cause injury.

The couple said they were terrified of what Timothy could have done if he were still living with them

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

The accused roommate was charged with a misdemeanor and eventually released.

David and Billy said they were terrified of what Timothy could have done if he were still living with them.

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: ktlathecw

“It’s been hell living with him the past year. It’s been horrible,” David said following the roommate’s arrest.

“With her health issues, we were extremely concerned. And we’re just tired. We’ve been living with so much stress,” he added.

The couple said they are afraid to live in the same residence and have been staying in an Airbnb.

“We don’t want to be in fear anymore,” Billy said. We’re tired of it. We just want to be safe.”

“Anyone who rents needs to get indoor cameras. You may be surprised who you catch coming into your house,” one commented online

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: RenfroeKri74725

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: JakeDenver6

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: BundyFoxx

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: RealCalvin1

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: mirrorreversed

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Joey305MIA

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Tiff59591806

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: Wilbaeje

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: curtish5

Couple Discovers Roommate&#8217;s Horrifying Acts On Security Footage After Multiple ER Visits

Image credits: suzzzanne5

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
75 Randomly Funny Memes That Make Life Feel Just A Little Lighter (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Photographed The Streets Of India
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Actors Who Should Play Ted Bundy in a Feature Film
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2019
Thandie Newton on the Importance of Nudity in Westworld
3 min read
May, 24, 2018
Two Gay Vultures Hatch An Abandoned Egg Together
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Electrician Is Hired To Guide An Inspector Through A House Avoiding Problematic Places, Does The Complete Opposite
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025