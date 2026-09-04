Man Drinks Sugar-Free Punch Daily, Realizes It Makes Him Stop Using The Toilet For Over 12 Hours

Human bodies can be strangely mysterious, as we have no clue what might trigger an allergy or intolerance unless it is detected, of course. I mean, medical science is still evolving. But many times, we also go through a trial-and-error process at home to try and figure things out, don’t we?
One man shared online how he quit drinking all beverages except for a sugar-free tropical mango punch. Weirdly enough, he suddenly started getting migraines, and his toilet breaks also halted for over 12 hours daily as his body retained an insane amount of water. Here’s what he eventually figured out…
Allergies or intolerances can appear suddenly and unexpectedly in our bodies
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
This guy stopped drinking all beverages except for a sugar-free punch, but it triggered a strange reaction in his body
Jordan González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)
showtimeag / Magnific (not the actual photo)
charlesdeluvio / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
He realized that it was not “chemical dehydration,” but some sensitivity to artificial sweeteners
Sometimes, our bodies can have a strange reaction to artificial sweeteners
As more and more people choose a healthy lifestyle, we see them becoming very cautious about what they eat. When the focus is on a balanced diet, sugar is a big no. That’s why people are turning to artificial sweeteners, and they are almost everywhere these days.
In fact, studies show that the use of artificial sweeteners has increased significantly over the past decade and is expected to continue to rise. Also, they account for a large share of the sugar-substitute market. While it lures consumers with its oh-so-sweet and “healthy” taste, the reality is actually quite different.
In fact, research indicates that some of these sweeteners can mess up our gut health and also lead to bloating, gas, and digestive distress. Some experts also speculate that they could fool our brains into wanting more sweets, trapping us in an endless cycle of sugar substitutes.
That’s probably the last thing anyone would want after they quit consuming sugary stuff. I mean, it’s not easy to suddenly go cold turkey when our bodies have been used to it for many years. So, when people actually do it, it can be frustrating to realize that all their efforts were in vain.
Moreover, some people are also intolerant to them. Vincent Martin, MD, professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, states that “artificial sweeteners can cause headaches in certain people, and those suffering from migraines are more likely to experience a headache after consuming them.”
syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)
It’s better to consult a health professional than read something off the internet and jump to conclusions
It seems that the author might have an intolerance to the sweetener in the Great Value tropical mango punch. He mentions that it had aspartame in it, which might be behind his headaches. Someone said that there’s a chance that he might have phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare inherited condition.
Studies highlight that the sweetener aspartame is not suitable for people with PKU. This is because aspartame contains phenylalanine, which people with PKU cannot metabolize. However, there must be another reason for his body retaining water all day, as he didn’t use the toilet for over 12 hours daily.
Well, the narrator misdiagnosed it as “chemical dehydration,” but he later realized his mistake. He’s not the only one, as many people turn to the internet for quick information. One in seven (15%) people are using AI chatbots for health advice instead of seeing their GP, a UK study has found.
A long waiting list could be a reason, but consulting a healthcare professional is always a safer option. After all, the internet is known to contain false or misleading information, which can actually cause harm to people. Netizens were quick to point out that the author came to an incorrect conclusion about “chemical dehydration.”
At least he realized that he was wrong and planned to ask his doctor about it. Anyway, dear pandas, what are your thoughts about the story? We would like to hear them, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!
Netizens helped him realize that he might be intolerant to artificial sweeteners
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