Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into Iconic Characters

Celebrity makeup artist Kandee Johnson has a knack for turning herself into anyone she desires with her chameleon-like makeovers: Maleficent, Edward Scissorhands, Elsa from Frozen, Black Swan, Barbie, Betty Boop, Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman, and even Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

The self-confessed digital native uploads loads of pictures on Instagram regularly to excite her followers and show amazing skills in the make-up art.

More info: kandeej.com | Instagram (h/t: aplus)

Snow White

Edward Scissorhands

Elsa from “Frozen”

Maleficent

Lucille Ball

Betty Boop

Poison Ivy

Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones”

Black Swan

Effie from “The Hunger Games”

Barbie

Wonder Woman

Patrick Penrose
