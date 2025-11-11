Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into Iconic Characters

Celebrity makeup artist Kandee Johnson has a knack for turning herself into anyone she desires with her chameleon-like makeovers: Maleficent, Edward Scissorhands, Elsa from Frozen, Black Swan, Barbie, Betty Boop, Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman, and even Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.
The self-confessed digital native uploads loads of pictures on Instagram regularly to excite her followers and show amazing skills in the make-up art.
More info: kandeej.com | Instagram (h/t: aplus)
Snow White
Edward Scissorhands
Elsa from “Frozen”
Maleficent
Lucille Ball
Betty Boop
Poison Ivy
Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones”
Black Swan
Effie from “The Hunger Games”
Barbie
Wonder Woman
