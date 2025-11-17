“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

by

The Amazing and Magical World of Macro Photography.

I’ve been a photographer for almost two decades and only recently purchased a macro lens to try it out. Had I known what I was missing, I would have bought one long ago. Having this lens has opened up a whole new and amazing world for me, a world that’s literally right under our feet but that we seldom notice. Have you ever seen the Disney film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!”? Well, that’s a pretty good comparison!

When you look at a normal photo you see it, appreciate it, and may even hang it in your home. When you look at an image photographed with a macro lens, it draws you in, making you feel like you’re a part of that world instead of just an observer. Everything from ants and spiders to flowers and plants (and the bees that pollinate them) takes on an entirely new dimension. Even a tiny mushroom such as the one below looks much larger and more detailed than what you would notice in an image photographed with a different lens.

More info: markandrewthomas.com | Instagram

#1 A Mystical Glowing Mushroom

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#2 Honey Bee

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#3 A Gorgeous Blue Damselfly

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#4 Monarch Butterfly

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#5 A Green Darner Dragonfly Hovers Over Our Pond For A Split Second Before Darting Away Again

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#6 Worker Ants Prepare A Future Queen For Her Inaugural Flight

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#7 An Orange Spotted Flower Moth

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#8 A Little Leaf Notcher

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#9 No Matter What You Might Think Of Them, Ya Gotta Admit Even Flies Look Awesome Up Close

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#10 A Gorgeous Damselfly

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#11 A Beautiful Monarch Stopped By For A Visit In My Garden Today And Another Reason I Always Keep My Camera At The Ready

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#12 “The Dragonfly That Loved Sunset”

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#13 Happy Halloween!

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#14 Ladybugs Doing The Deed

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#15 A Tiny Arabesque Orb Weaver

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#16 Raindrops

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#17 Carpenter Ant

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#18 A Green Lynx Spider Enjoys Its Fly Juice Box

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#19 A Drone Fly

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#20 Moth

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#21 Damselfly

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#22 A Green Bottle Fly

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#23 A Tropical Orb Weaver Spider Enjoys A Late-Night Beetle Snack

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

#24 Carpenter Ant

“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Depressed Guy Adopts A Cat, Illustrates The Ways It Helped Him Over The Past 2 Months
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Designs That Are So Bad They’re Almost Good, As Shared By This Instagram Account
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Blind Pitbull Abandoned On Park Bench After Giving Birth Finally Gets The Love She Deserves
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Shouldn’t Have Been Created? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Movie Or TV Show Do You Think Was Loved In Its Time, But Would Never Be Acceptable In Today’s Climate?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
28 Famous Movies Got Their Titles Twisted Into Synonyms – See How Many Of Them You Can Decode
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.