“An Amazing World Right Under Your Nose”: 24 Pictures Of Nature That I Took With A Macro Lens

The Amazing and Magical World of Macro Photography.
I’ve been a photographer for almost two decades and only recently purchased a macro lens to try it out. Had I known what I was missing, I would have bought one long ago. Having this lens has opened up a whole new and amazing world for me, a world that’s literally right under our feet but that we seldom notice. Have you ever seen the Disney film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!”? Well, that’s a pretty good comparison!
When you look at a normal photo you see it, appreciate it, and may even hang it in your home. When you look at an image photographed with a macro lens, it draws you in, making you feel like you’re a part of that world instead of just an observer. Everything from ants and spiders to flowers and plants (and the bees that pollinate them) takes on an entirely new dimension. Even a tiny mushroom such as the one below looks much larger and more detailed than what you would notice in an image photographed with a different lens.
More info: markandrewthomas.com | Instagram
#1 A Mystical Glowing Mushroom
#2 Honey Bee
#3 A Gorgeous Blue Damselfly
#4 Monarch Butterfly
#5 A Green Darner Dragonfly Hovers Over Our Pond For A Split Second Before Darting Away Again
#6 Worker Ants Prepare A Future Queen For Her Inaugural Flight
#7 An Orange Spotted Flower Moth
#8 A Little Leaf Notcher
#9 No Matter What You Might Think Of Them, Ya Gotta Admit Even Flies Look Awesome Up Close
#10 A Gorgeous Damselfly
#11 A Beautiful Monarch Stopped By For A Visit In My Garden Today And Another Reason I Always Keep My Camera At The Ready
#12 “The Dragonfly That Loved Sunset”
#13 Happy Halloween!
#14 Ladybugs Doing The Deed
#15 A Tiny Arabesque Orb Weaver
#16 Raindrops
#17 Carpenter Ant
#18 A Green Lynx Spider Enjoys Its Fly Juice Box
#19 A Drone Fly
#20 Moth
#21 Damselfly
#22 A Green Bottle Fly
#23 A Tropical Orb Weaver Spider Enjoys A Late-Night Beetle Snack
#24 Carpenter Ant
