17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

It’s often said that home is where the heart is, but I’m sure that most of us would easily fall in love with these fairytale cottages and leave our old homes behind in a heartbeat.
What goes in to making a fairytale cottage? First of all, it’s clear that you need a rural setting, preferably a forest with witches and wolves or fairies and elves hiding behind every tree and rock.
Then there’s the cottage itself. Some of these are based on historical styles while others feature fantastic designs found only in their creators’ imaginations. However, even the ones with realistic architectural elements still stand with one foot in reality and the other in a fairy tale.
Arguably the most interesting cottages among these, however, are the ones that are most committed to the realm of fantasy. Wild and strange curves, ornate forms, curling roofs and little stone pathways are what truly make a cottage look like it was torn from the pages of a fairy tale!
Hobbit House In Wales, UK
Image credits: simondale.net
Fairy Tale Cottage in Canada
Image credits: jamesbirkbeckart.tumblr.com
Three Story Treehouse in British Columbia, Canada
Image credits: imgur.com
Nautilus House in Mexico
Image credits: Arquitectura Organica
Hobbit House in New Zealand
Image credits: Ian Brodie
The Seashell House in Mexico
Image credits: airbnb.com
Rustic Way Whimsical House in Minnesota
Image credits: rusticway.com
Dome Home in Thailand
Image credits: steveareen.com
Stone House in Portugal
Image credits: jsome1
Image credits: VRfoto
Akebono Kodomo-no-mori Park in Japan
Image credits: yui kubo
Forest House in Netherlands
Image credits: panoramio.com
Abandoned Wooden House in Russia
Image credits: Andrew Qzmn
Tiny Victorian Cottage in the Catskills, New York
Image credits: myshabbystreamsidestudio.blogspot.com
Crazy House in Vietnam
Image credits: thedailybeast.com
Traditional House in Iceland
Image credits: Filippo Bianchi
Maison de Sorcière Avec Ciel d’orage in France
Image credits: panoramio.com
Teahouse Tetsu in Yamanashi, Japan
Image credits: Terunobu Fujimori
