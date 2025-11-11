17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

by

It’s often said that home is where the heart is, but I’m sure that most of us would easily fall in love with these fairytale cottages and leave our old homes behind in a heartbeat.

What goes in to making a fairytale cottage? First of all, it’s clear that you need a rural setting, preferably a forest with witches and wolves or fairies and elves hiding behind every tree and rock.

Then there’s the cottage itself. Some of these are based on historical styles while others feature fantastic designs found only in their creators’ imaginations. However, even the ones with realistic architectural elements still stand with one foot in reality and the other in a fairy tale.

Arguably the most interesting cottages among these, however, are the ones that are most committed to the realm of fantasy. Wild and strange curves, ornate forms, curling roofs and little stone pathways are what truly make a cottage look like it was torn from the pages of a fairy tale!

Hobbit House In Wales, UK

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: simondale.net

Fairy Tale Cottage in Canada

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: jamesbirkbeckart.tumblr.com

Three Story Treehouse in British Columbia, Canada

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: imgur.com

Nautilus House in Mexico

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: Arquitectura Organica

Hobbit House in New Zealand

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: Ian Brodie

The Seashell House in Mexico

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: airbnb.com

Rustic Way Whimsical House in Minnesota

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: rusticway.com

Dome Home in Thailand

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: steveareen.com

Stone House in Portugal

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: jsome1

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: VRfoto

Akebono Kodomo-no-mori Park in Japan

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: yui kubo

Forest House in Netherlands

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: panoramio.com

Abandoned Wooden House in Russia

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: Andrew Qzmn

Tiny Victorian Cottage in the Catskills, New York

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale
17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: myshabbystreamsidestudio.blogspot.com

Crazy House in Vietnam

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: thedailybeast.com

Traditional House in Iceland

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: Filippo Bianchi

Maison de Sorcière Avec Ciel d’orage in France

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits: panoramio.com

Teahouse Tetsu in Yamanashi, Japan

17 Magical Cottages Taken Straight From A Fairy Tale

Image credits:  Terunobu Fujimori

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Middle 5.20 Review: “The Optimist”
3 min read
May, 1, 2014
Limitless
Limitless: Exploring the Boundaries of NZT and Human Emotion
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2015
Taken season 2
The Taken Season 2 Premiere Had a Person of Interest to the Machine
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2018
John Larroquette: Career and Achievements of the ‘Night Court’ Actor
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
“Strengthtofightanotherday”: African Names People Can’t Believe Are Real
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Why British-made TV is under “Serious threat” from Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.