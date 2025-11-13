An Emotional Christmas Ad Will Show Every Busy Parent That Work Can Wait

by

It seems like we are living in times when brands are creating Christmas ad campaigns just as a matter of competition for the best festive ad for channeling the Christmas spirit. However, the creators of this Christmas story – Ukrainian wine and grocery store Goodwine and ad agency of the year Banda – by releasing the powerful ad only now simply wanted to remind everyone around the world that Christmas time is the perfect time to start realizing what’s important, what’s not and what can always wait. It’s also the most magical time when making someone’s dreams a reality is more important than everyday work issues or annual reports.

An Emotional Christmas Ad Will Show Every Busy Parent That Work Can Wait

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
synopses
Synopses For Season Finales of The Flash, Gotham and Arrow
3 min read
May, 8, 2016
Did You Watch Cosplay Melee Tonight on Syfy?
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2017
83 Of The Most Unhinged Things MILs Thought Were Appropriate To Say Out Loud
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
What We Learned from the Trailer for Weird But True Season 3
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2020
All About Medium Tyler Henry’s New Show on Netflix
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2022
Rachel Zegler as Snow White
Jonah Platt, ‘Snow White’ Producer’s Son, Blames Rachael Zegler for the Film’s Abysmal Opening Weekend Revenue
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.