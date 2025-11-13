An Emotional Christmas Ad Will Show Every Busy Parent That Work Can Wait

It seems like we are living in times when brands are creating Christmas ad campaigns just as a matter of competition for the best festive ad for channeling the Christmas spirit. However, the creators of this Christmas story – Ukrainian wine and grocery store Goodwine and ad agency of the year Banda – by releasing the powerful ad only now simply wanted to remind everyone around the world that Christmas time is the perfect time to start realizing what’s important, what’s not and what can always wait. It’s also the most magical time when making someone’s dreams a reality is more important than everyday work issues or annual reports.
