Maggie Rogers: Bio And Career Highlights

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Maggie Rogers: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Maggie Rogers

April 25, 1994

Easton, Maryland, US

32 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Maggie Rogers?

Margaret Debay Rogers is an American singer-songwriter known for her genre-blending sound that fuses folk, pop, and electronic elements. Her emotionally charged lyrics and ethereal vocals have earned her a dedicated global fanbase.

She gained widespread attention in 2016 after her song “Alaska” was played for Pharrell Williams during an NYU master class. The viral video of his reaction launched her into the public eye and secured her a major record deal.

Early Life and Education

Growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Margaret Debay Rogers developed an early love for music, starting with harp at age seven. Her parents, Ted and Betsy, supported her diverse musical interests.

She later attended New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, studying music engineering and production. Rogers further pursued her education with a master’s degree in Religion and Public Life from Harvard University.

Notable Relationships

A long-term, private relationship with Holden Jaffe of Del Water Gap was a significant part of Maggie Rogers’s personal life for about five years, often hinted at in her music. Their connection began in college and included early musical collaborations.

Rogers is currently single, having spoken openly about embracing this new chapter of personal growth and self-discovery. She has no children.

Career Highlights

Maggie Rogers experienced a significant breakthrough with her song “Alaska” in 2016, which gained viral fame after being presented to Pharrell Williams. This success led to a record deal and established her as a distinctive voice in indie pop.

She released her acclaimed debut studio album Heard It in a Past Life in 2019, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. Rogers later earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2020.

Her subsequent albums, Surrender (2022) and Don’t Forget Me (2024), further showcased her evolving artistry and lyrical depth. Rogers actively uses her platform for voter registration and advocating for women’s reproductive rights.

Signature Quote

“Some of these stories on this album are mine. And for the first time really, some of them are not.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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