Madonna, 67, Mercilessly Roasted Over ‘Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During Paris Fashion Week

Madonna had an unexpected peek-a-boo moment when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 24.
“Is she wearing underwear?” one asked after a video of her went viral online.
The 67-year-old singer appeared to be having a good time in the French capital, attending fashion shows and even smoking a cigarette with Charli XCX earlier this week.
Madonna had an unexpected peek-a-boo moment when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week
Image credits: Instagram/madonna
On Wednesday night, Madonna was seen exiting her hotel, wearing a blue minidress and fishnet tights.
She went braless in the sheer dress and had a silver jacket to complete the look.
Fans couldn’t stop talking about her dress (literally) rising to the occasion in a video of the singer leaving her hotel.
Viewers fixated on the singer’s dress (literally) rising up to the occasion
Some questioned whether she was wearing underwear, while others claimed it “looks like she’s wearing a diaper.”
“Granny let the cat out of the bag,” one said.
“And when they said dress they meant a long shirt,” wrote another.
One commented, “The only part of her she’s keeping completely covered .. are her arms and hands.”
Image credits: X/TaraBull
Others believed the Queen of Pop knew exactly what she was doing.
“Madonna did it on purpose, and we love,” one said.
Another agreed, saying, “That’s no mishap. Trust me. She knows what she’s doing.”
“She just wanna be 25 again,” read one comment online
Image credits: BACKGRID
“Anyone else think Madonna is absolutely disgusting,” snarked one critic. “She has to be like 95% plastic now, if not a complete robot.”
Fans, however, came to her defense and said, “Guys that’s f’n Madonna. As sloppys as it seems that’s a living Queen. Make your lowball jokes and all, thats a living legend. May you all be lucky enough to live half of her adventure.”
Madonna is currently prepping for the release of her 15th album Confessions II
Image credits: Instagram/madonna
Madonna is currently prepping for the release of her upcoming album Confessions II, set to drop on July 3.
She has also reportedly been planning a global tour, as she still had the “hunger and very positive addiction” to continue performing, sources claimed to the Daily Mail.
The Hung Up singer recently took a look back at her “provocative” career and said she no longer wanted to be “n*ked.”
Image credits: Instagram/madonna
She believes that stripping on red carpets and flaunting barely-there outfits have become too common these days.
“Now I don’t want to be n*ked because everyone’s n*ked,” she told Interview this month.
Since it was in her “nature” to go against the tide, she said she is now choosing more modest outfits to stand out.
“I want to do what people are not doing, which is thinking and wearing clothes,” she said.
The singer said she no longer wanted to strip and would rather be “wearing clothes” now
Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil
The Vogue singer said she does a “lot of provocative things,” and there’s “always a reason behind it.”
But “nobody bothers to investigate, which can make you want to give up on human beings,” she told the outlet.
“You soon realize a lot of people don’t think critically. They don’t actually examine what they’re looking at, what they’re listening to,” she went on to say. “They’re not tuned in to the subtleties and the layers of meanings that exist.”
This was especially true when the art “comes from a female,” she added.
Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule
“Picasso was a total sh*t to women and behaved badly and was a spoiled brat and all those things, but he was a brilliant painter,” she explained.
“People looked past all that because he made great paintings. I’m not comparing myself to Picasso, but when a woman does it, it’s—now people are more open-minded about women doing provocative things.”
They are also more “open-minded” about women not wearing clothes as well, she added.
“Don’t ask questions you don’t want to know the answer to,” one commented on Madonna’s video in her blue minidress
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