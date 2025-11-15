Woman Calls Out Madonna For Using Photoshopped Pic Of Her Body On Instagram And It’s Going Viral

Madonna is considered by many one of the most iconic singers in music history. Besides having released 14 studio albums with a myriad of hit singles and having won countless awards and beaten a number of world records throughout her 40+-year career, she is also one of the main trend setters not only among musicians but among celebrities in general.
So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Madonna is in the news again. What should, however, be a surprise is the content of the news.
A picture from 2015 found on Madonna’s official Instagram page is resurfacing on the internet—a picture of Madonna’s head crudely photoshopped on another person’s body. And that other person found that photo.
More Info: TikTok Video | Madonna’s Instagram
The internet’s full of interesting things, including this one poor photoshop job of Madonna
Image credits: Madonna
So, Amelia Goldie, a digital marketer, writer, and photographer from Sydney, Australia, has recently released a TikTok video showing a crudely photoshopped picture of Madonna.
The picture in question is effectively Madonna’s head put on some woman’s body. You can see that because the head is cropped out poorly and the proportions as well as the lighting/shading are a tad bit off.
Sure, a lot of celebrities’ pictures get photoshopped this way, but this stands out for two reasons: [1] it’s posted on Madonna’s official Instagram page, and [2] the body (and hence the picture) actually belongs to Amelia.
Turns out, someone photoshopped Madonna’s face onto digital marketer Amelia Goldie’s body and it somehow ended up being posted on Madonna’s official Instagram
Image credits: Amelia Goldie
Yes, you read that correctly: Madonna’s official Instagram page shared a photo back in 2015 with Madonna’s head photoshopped onto Amelia’s body with the caption “I look Kewl…” and the hashtag #rebelheart, promoting her studio album of the same name.
Amelia found out about this when some of her followers sent her the picture on Instagram. At first, Amelia thought it was a joke, but soon realized that it couldn’t be—after all, it’s on Madonna’s official social medium.
But you can’t just not think that it’s a joke because of the poor photoshopping done here—the head is out of proportion and a tad bit off center, the lighting and shading differ, the picture quality is poor considering the other higher-quality pictures Madonna posts, among other details. Plus, it’s to promote Rebel Heart, get it?
Some of Goldie’s fans brought her attention to this, and at first she thought it was some sort of joke
Image credits: Amelia Goldie
Amelia did try to get in touch with whoever is managing Madonna’s Instagram account, but to no avail. Since then, it has become a bit of a running joke as she did repost the photos saying how that occurrence is still one of the weirdest, funniest, and best things she has found on the internet.
Well, it wasn’t until recently when she posted a TikTok video about it that it seriously went viral. The video showing this bizarre occurrence and Amelia claiming Madonna had photoshopped herself there has managed to garner over 2.1 million views with over 320,000 likes, and made headlines across the whole internet.
Believe it or not, the photo is still up on Madonna’s Instagram. People are still commenting under it on everything from the quality to the whole idea of how it’s even possible for this to happen, on a logical and moral level.
Goldie did try to get in touch with Madonna’s Instagram managers, but to no avail
Image credits: Amelia Goldie
Though flattered, Amelia would have wanted to be at least credited in the photo. But as she said to Buzzfeed, “I think if you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!”
Some believe that whoever was managing Madonna’s account reposted an image available on the internet without even batting an eye because the picture has a very faint watermark to the right of the head.
“I think if you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!”
Image credits: Amelia Goldie
Others demanded she credit the original person or take it down altogether. Yet others had no idea how this is even possible. Regardless, it is at the very least bizarre to think that this has made it on to Madonna’s official Instagram and that it should have at least required a credit of some sort.
Check out the now viral video Amelia posted on her TikTok
What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below!
Here are some of the internet’s reactions to this bit of news
Follow Us