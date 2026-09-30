Maddie Ziegler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Maddie Ziegler
September 30, 2002
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
24 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Maddie Ziegler?
Maddie Ziegler is an American dancer known for her intensely expressive contemporary style. Her unique ability to translate complex human emotions into highly athletic and precise physical movements has completely redefined the role of dancers in modern pop culture.
Ziegler first gained public notice on the hit reality series Dance Moms before her subsequent starring role in Sia’s viral “Chandelier” music video amassed billions of views and popularized her signature blunt blonde wig.
Early Life and Education
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Maddie Ziegler grew up surrounded by musical theater. Her mother Melissa and father Kurt encouraged her early passion, enrolling her in dance classes when she was just two years old.
Homeschooling soon replaced her days at Sloan Elementary School to accommodate intensive training. She spent long hours at the Abby Lee Dance Company, perfecting tap and ballet while other children played.
Notable Relationships
In a relationship with music producer Kid Culture, Maddie Ziegler has navigated several high-profile romances. She previously shared long-term relationships with singer Eddie Benjamin and Australian social media personality Jack Kelly.
The actress has no children and remains focused on her flourishing creative career. She and Hackett frequently support each other’s artistic endeavors, attending industry events together and sharing mutual projects.
Career Highlights
Ziegler’s breakthrough performance in the “Chandelier” music video launched her into global stardom. The iconic project amassed billions of online views and earned numerous award nominations, solidifying her status as a premier contemporary dancer.
She introduced her own fashion line and partnered with prominent international cosmetic brands. These lucrative design collaborations allowed her to expand her personal brand well beyond traditional dance performances.
To date, Ziegler has secured multiple Teen Choice Awards for her dance achievements. Her transition into dramatic acting has earned critical acclaim, cementing her as a versatile force in modern entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I don’t like to lose, but I don’t ever lose anyway.”
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