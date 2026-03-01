Ma Dong-seok: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Ma Dong-seok: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ma Dong-seok

March 1, 1971

Seoul, South Korea

55 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Ma Dong-seok?

Ma Dong-seok is a Korean American actor and film producer, recognized for his powerful screen presence and a unique blend of toughness and warmth. He has established himself as a prominent action star in South Korean cinema.

His breakout moment arrived with the 2016 zombie blockbuster Train to Busan, where his role as a protective husband garnered international acclaim and solidified his global appeal.

Early Life and Education

Born Lee Dong-seok on March 1, 1971, in Seoul, South Korea, Ma Dong-seok immigrated to the United States with his family at age eighteen. He later became a US citizen.

Before pursuing acting, he attended Columbus State Community College and worked as a personal trainer for mixed martial artists.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to fitness trainer and television personality Ye Jung-hwa, Ma Dong-seok publicly confirmed their relationship in 2016. The couple legally registered their marriage in 2021.

They held a private wedding ceremony in May 2024, years after their official union due to busy schedules.

Career Highlights

Ma Dong-seok’s career exploded with the critically acclaimed zombie thriller Train to Busan, followed by his starring role in The Outlaws, which launched a successful film series. He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, expanding his international reach.

Beyond acting, Ma co-founded his production company, Team Gorilla, now Big Punch Entertainment, and has actively been involved in planning and writing screenplays for his projects, including the Deep Trap movie and The Roundup franchise.

He has received numerous accolades, including the Best Actor Award at the Golden Egg Awards for The Outlaws and Film Actor of the Year by Gallup Korea multiple times, cementing his status as a bankable star.

Signature Quote

“Every role I take on is a new challenge, an opportunity to dive deeper into the character’s essence.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Realizes This Monkey Looks Like Every Journalist And Real Journalists Confirm With 24 Pics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Indicators That The Person You’re Talking To Is Super Smart And Hides It Well
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Show Me The Laziest, Biggest, And Fluffiest Dogs That You Have Seen (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
HBO’s “Westworld” is Getting a Delos Park Training Simulation Mobile Game
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2018
Woman Forced Out Of Her Airplane Seat After Couple Follows New “Hack,” Calls It Out Online
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Man Devastated To Find Out He’s Been Baby Trapped For 11 Years By Ex Who Falsified Paternity Test
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025