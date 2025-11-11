Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards

The Bahu’s project, Luminescencia, is an attempt to reconcile LED lights and sport with amazing photos as a result.
Bahu is a Brazil-based company launched by two people who had left their jobs to invest in what they believed. Bahu came up as the expression of our dreams of innovation and self-realization. Our major influences are good music, great artists and good coffee.
The idea of Luminescencia project was born two years ago during one inspiring night in South Africa. We had our wakeboards and photographer Victor Eleuterio to join us.
Our greatest difficulty was to develop a device that is powered by electricity while wakeboarding in water. The solution was to apply LED lights on an athlete’s wakeboard and wetsuit and seal everything, so that the water doesn’t affect the connections. And we succeeded!
More info: Facebook (photos by Victor Eleuterio)
Follow Us