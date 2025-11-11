Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards

by

The Bahu’s project, Luminescencia, is an attempt to reconcile LED lights and sport with amazing photos as a result.

Bahu is a Brazil-based company launched by two people who had left their jobs to invest in what they believed. Bahu came up as the expression of our dreams of innovation and self-realization. Our major influences are good music, great artists and good coffee.

The idea of Luminescencia project was born two years ago during one inspiring night in South Africa. We had our wakeboards and photographer Victor Eleuterio to join us.

Our greatest difficulty was to develop a device that is powered by electricity while wakeboarding in water. The solution was to apply LED lights on an athlete’s wakeboard and wetsuit and seal everything, so that the water doesn’t affect the connections. And we succeeded!

More info: Facebook (photos by Victor Eleuterio)

Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards
Luminescencia Project: We Installed LED Lights On Wakeboards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Black Mirror USS Callister Spinoff Reportedly Happening
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2021
Workaholics Tackle Online Gaming Harassment in ‘DeputyDong’ Episode
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2014
43 Bizarre Messages And Phone Calls That Made People Want To Chuck Their Phone Out The Window
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 17-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
People’s Choice Awards Winners 2012
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2011
Extreme Weight Loss Contestant Rod Durham Dead at 52 in Motel Room
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.