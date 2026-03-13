Lucy Fry: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Lucy Fry: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lucy Fry

March 13, 1992

Wooloowin, Australia

34 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Lucy Fry?

Lucy Elizabeth Fry is an Australian actress recognized for her versatile performances across film and television. Her roles often blend ethereal qualities with grounded emotional depth.

She first captured international attention as Lissa Dragomir in the fantasy film Vampire Academy. This breakthrough role established her presence in a global market, leading to a steady stream of diverse projects.

Early Life and Education

Born in Wooloowin, Australia, Lucy Fry developed an early passion for performance, encouraged by her family. She began studying theatre from a young age, honing her craft.

Fry attended Brisbane Girls Grammar School in Brisbane, Queensland, and trained with the physical theatre company Zen Zen Zo. This early theatrical immersion laid a strong foundation for her later screen career.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Lucy Fry has maintained a private approach to her personal life, though she was linked to actor Dominic Sherwood in 2017. Later, speculation tied her to Daniel Webber, her co-star from 11.22.63, in 2018.

She remains single, focusing on her career without public children or confirmed partners since her last reported relationships.

Career Highlights

Lucy Fry’s works-first approach to her craft has yielded several prominent roles. She starred as Tikka in the Netflix urban fantasy film Bright alongside Will Smith, a role that brought her significant global recognition.

She also delivered a critically praised performance as Marina Oswald in the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63, showcasing her dramatic range. More recently, Fry has been a main character as Stella Gigante in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem since 2019.

Signature Quote

“Playing Lissa was the most thrilling, terrifying, uplifting, fulfilling, surprising, and experience of my life.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“No Way This Is Meghan Trainor”: Singer Appears Unrecognizable In New Video And Stuns Fans
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
“Project Runway” Season 16: Meet the New Designers
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
“That’s Disgusting”: Fans Outraged After Man Tries To Snatch Billie Eilish At Miami Concert
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
Is There Another Aliens Prequel on the Way?
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2020
Students Line Up In Appreciation For 72-Year-Old Teacher Retiring After 50 Years At School
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Ash Vs. Evil Dead Season 3 Preview: Fate, Family, and Fun
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2018