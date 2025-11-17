15 Of The Worst Tourist Attractions Across The World, According To People’s Votes

According to Statista’s data, the number of international tourists traveling around the world last year almost reached a billion. Of course, this is not so much compared to the pre-pandemic 1.4 billion and more, but tourism is gradually recovering, and this is great. Today, if you have money and desire, you can go literally anywhere in the world, and the only question is picking a place.
And this is where various services like Tripadvisor, Booking and Google Maps come to the rescue with their reviews, rankings and so on, where almost every tourist venue has its own rating. Some of the world-famous attractions in these ratings justify their great fame, while others, on the contrary, look a tad bit overestimated. At least according to this study.
More info: Stasher
#1 Hollywood Walk Of Fame, USA – 3.42/10
One of Los Angeles’ major tourist magnets, over 2.5K copper stars are embedded in the sidewalk here, celebrating film and music legends, show business figures and iconic characters. Simply approach the very first of the stars and you are guaranteed to be stuck there for several hours. Even if you are not at all interested in music and cinema…
Image source: Stasher, Fabio Achilli
#2 Taj Mahal, India – 3.83/10
A masterpiece of Indian architecture, the tomb of the wife of the ruler of the Mughal Empire, who died in childbirth. The inconsolable husband ordered a luxurious mausoleum to be built for his wife, and years later he was buried there, next to her. Today, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of tourists and pilgrims from different countries, and has become one of the most recognizable architectural silhouettes in the modern world.
Image source: Stasher, Christopher John SSF
#3 Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, USA – 5.41/10
Disney’s second theme park located near Orlando, Florida. Opened in 1971, after the death of Walt Disney, however, it was planned and built according to his behests and ideas. The world-famous symbol of the park is Cinderella’s Palace. Throughout most of the 21st century, it has traditionally been the most visited theme park in the world.
Image source: Stasher, Paul Beattie
#4 Everland, South Korea – 5.17/10
The largest entertainment complex in Korea, located in the suburbs of Seoul. In addition to a variety of attractions, there is also a zoo and a water park. The resort is owned by Samsung Everland, which is part of the Samsung group.
Image source: Stasher, oshokim
#5 PortAventura World, Spain – 5.37/10
One of the largest theme parks in Europe, located in Tarragona, near Barcelona. An interesting feature of the park is its division into six thematic zones, representing one of the historical civilizations, and reproducing the characteristics of each of these cultures.
Image source: Stasher, Jeremy Thompson
#6 Forbidden City, China – 5.41/10
The Forbidden City in Beijing is the former palace of the Chinese emperors and the largest palace complex in the world today. It is located in the very center of Beijing, and in 1987, the first of all sites in China, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Image source: Anja Pietsch, Stasher
#7 Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA – 5.39/10
The most visited national park in the United States, opened back in 1940. This park is home to the Appalachian Trail, the longest continuous hiking trail in the world. However, the location of the park in an industrialized region has been causing serious concern among environmentalists for many years.
Image source: Stasher, Domenico Convertini
#8 Ocean Park, Hong Kong, China – 4.96/10
Opened in 1977, at the turn of the millennium Ocean Park experienced a major crisis and almost closed. Nevertheless, the board managed to attract new investors, work out a detailed development plan – and a decade later the park entered the world’s top ten theme parks in terms of annual attendance.
Image source: Stasher, librarianidol
#9 Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, China – 4.89/10
A true gem of Hong Kong, Victoria Harbour has played a vital role in the city’s development as a major shopping center. Today, the bay is well known for its scenic views from almost anywhere along the coast, and is considered a major tourist attraction in Hong Kong.
Image source: Stasher, faungg’s photos
#10 Busch Gardens, USA – 4.52/10
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, opened back in 1959, is well known for its numerous roller coasters. Importantly, here you can find several more special attractions for children under 9 years of age. The park’s territory is also divided into several thematic zones, each with its own unique features.
Image source: Stasher, Jeremy Thompson
#11 Lotte World, South Korea – 4.80/10
Lotte World in the Korean capital was opened in 1989, and six years later it was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest indoor amusement park on the planet. Here you can also find a museum, several cinemas, and the country’s largest ice skating rink. And in addition, under the roof of Lotte World there is also the so-called “Magic Theater”, where you can watch performances by magicians.
Image source: Stasher, Teddy Cross
#12 Fushimi Inari Taisha, Japan – 5.04/10
Temple complex Inari – the deity of abundance, rice, foxes and success in Shintoism, Japanese traditional religion. The oldest buildings date back to 711, and in the 16th century, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a famous military and political figure in Japan, ordered the construction of a beautiful two-story gate at the entrance to the sanctuary.
Image source: Stash, Ray In Manila
#13 Pier 39, USA – 5.27/10
One of San Francisco’s top tourist attractions. In addition to many restaurants and entertainment venues, you can also see the city marine aquarium here, and there is also a traditional sea lion rookery located nearby. The area is also home to many of the city’s holiday events, including the spectacular fireworks display for Independence Day.
Image source: Stasher, Christopher Caldwell
#14 Grand Bazaar, Turkey – 3.48/10
Located in the old part of Istanbul, the Grand Bazaar is one of the largest covered markets in the world. There are more than 400 different shops on the 66 streets of the Grand Bazaar, and almost half a million shoppers and tourists come here every day. And then the tourists, thanks to the incomparable skill of local sellers, also become shoppers…
Image source: Stasher, JonBlathwayt
#15 Great Wall of China, China – 5.05/10
The largest architectural monument in the world, the only structure made by human hands, which, with good visibility, can be seen from earth’s orbit with the naked eye. One of the main symbols of China and a constant magnet for any tourist heading to this country.
Image source: Stasher, Robin Zebrowski
Follow Us