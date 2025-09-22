115 Adorable And Lovely Old Homes You Might Want To Move Into ASAP

Many of us carry a vision of what our dream home would look like. For some, it’s all about soft pastel colors and calming vibes, while others dream of bold, vibrant interiors that really pop. Whatever your style, it’s always fascinating to look at homes that already exist—homes that showcase creativity in ways we might not have even thought of.
And Instagram pages like Lovely Old Homes do just that—they share some homes that ooze character, history, and charm in every corner. So, whether you’re in the middle of a renovation or just love to daydream about your future home, keep scrolling and dive into our curated collection of their most breathtaking homes. Don’t miss our interview with a seasoned interior designer who specializes in bringing the timeless charm of old homes back to life.
#1 Happy Tudor Tuesday Circa 1936
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#2 Circa 1908, Two Story Brick Beauty Victorian Eclectic Cottage
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#3 Salt Lake City – The Henry Dinwoodey House, Circa 1890, Is A Late Victorian House That Was Designed By My Favorite Utah Architect Richard Kletting
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#4 1890 Turret Beauty With Wonderful Stone Details, The Long Windows On The Turret Are My Favorite
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#5 Bungalow Brick Beauty Circa 1905, With A Gold Eagle On Top 🦅 Near The U Of U Currently For Sale
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#6 Andrew Warner Home Circa 1890, Features A Beautiful Onion Domed Tower And Is One Of Ogden, Utah’s Most Reconizable Homes
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#7 Circa 1886, The Dominating Feature Of This Queen Anne Victorian Style House Is Its Three Story Turret
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#8 This Blue Beauty Is A One And A Half Story Gable Roof Victorian Eclectic Circa 1895, With Fish Scale Wood Shingle Siding In The Gables
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#9 The Simon Bamberger Home, Also Known As Gardner Manor, Was Built In The 1880s. Its Architectural Style Has Been Described As A Transitional “Pre-Victorian, Neo-Greek Revival” Type
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#10 1934 Ivy 🌱 Covered Cape Cod Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#11 One Of My Favorites Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1901
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#12 Story Book Cottage Cutie Circa 1927
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#13 The Knight-Allen House Built In 1899, Victorian Eclectic Beauty
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#14 1889 Victorian With A Beautiful Bay And Pretty Gingerbread Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#15 1892 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty With Wonderful Woodwork Details Especially In The Gables
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#16 Circa 1890, This Victorian Cottage Was Originally Built As A Chapel And Parsonage For A Small Danish Lutheran Congregation
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#17 His Victorian Eclectic Style Home With Queen Anne And Eastlake Features Was Built In 1890, For Charles Baldwin,
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#18 Throwback Thursday To Last Summer – Circa 1936 Brick Tudor Beauty With Pretty Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#19 Charles Denton/Edmund Bock House Circa 1902 Is A One- And One-Half Story Victorian Cottage On A Corner Lot With A Beautiful Corner Entry Is From A Pattern Book Design
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#20 Circa 1891, This Two Story Victorian Eclectic Home Has A Front Bay With Unique Rounded Corner Windows
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#21 The Swamp Cooler On The Front Has Been Removed! (See 2nd Pic From 2021). This Home Is One Of My Favorites, It Is Gorgeous
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#22 Love This 1898 One And One Half Story Victorian Cottage Cutie With The Original Front Door And Nice Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#23 An Adorable Grey Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1904
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#24 1912 Victorian Eclectic Cottage Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#25 1924 Storybook Style Home In The Westmoreland Place Historic District In Salt Lake City
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#26 Circa 1908, Which Has Elements Of Craftsman And Neoclassical Styles
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#27 Victorian Cottage One And One Half Story, Circa 1901
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#28 Blue Beauty Two Story Victorian Eclectic Circa 1900
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#29 Circa 1900 One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Beautiful Original Unpainted Front Door
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#30 1906 Two Story Victorian Eclectic Has So Much Potential
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#31 Eautiful 1921 Story Book Tudor
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#32 1910 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Original Brick And Beautiful Fish Scale Shingles
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#33 Circa 1905, Victorian Cottage Cutie With Beautiful Gables
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#34 Christmas Victorian Cottage Circa 1888
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#35 Victorian Cottage Cutie, Circa 1892
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#36 Charming 1904 Victorian Cottage
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#37 Smyth Mansion Circa 1889, Designed By S.t. Whitaker, The Mansion Is A Good Example Of Victorian Eclectic Style
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#38 Architecturally And Historically Significant This 2 ½ Story Victorian Eclectic Was Built In 1898, Designed By Prominent Utah Architect Walter E Ware
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#39 Circa 1896, This Blond Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Has A Hip Roof With A Gabled Front Porch
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#40 Carl M. Neuhausen House Circa 1901, Is Designed In Chateauesque Style By Architect And Owner Carl M. Neuhausen. The Home Was Listed On The National Register Of Historic Places In 1980
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#41 Once A Single Family Home Circa 1918, Now A Multi Unit Commercial Property. Surrounded By Large Apartment Buildings On Either Side, It Has Survived
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#42 Pretty Pink Cottage Cutie Circa 1929
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#43 Circa 1931
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#44 Pretty Pink Victorian Circa 1891
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#45 1894 Blue Beauty The Neighbor To The Apartment Posted Yesterday. Both Architectural Styles Are So Different And Beautiful
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#46 The Pumpkin House Located On 300 S & 800 East In Salt Lake City
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#47 Tiny House Tuesday 973 Sq Ft Yellow Brick Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1912
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#48 Revisited This Adorable 1902 Victorian Cottage Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#49 This Small Cottage Circa 1880, Has An L Shaped Floor Plan With Extensions Across The Rear Of The Home
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#50 1901 One Story Pink Victorian Cottage Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#51 Lizzie Sutton House, Is An Example Of Victorian Eclectic Architecture, Built In 1903, This House Was Owned By Lizzie Sutton Until 1934
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#52 1895 Victorian Brick Beauty
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#53 1891 Victorian Brick Beauty With Beautiful Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#54 Circa 1890, This One Story Victorian Electic Cottage Was Red Brick, But Has Been Painted
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#55 Circa 1900, Formerly An Lds Church, Was A Recording Studio, Now The New Home Of The Utah Arts Alliance
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#56 This Victorian Cottage, Circa 1905, Was Most Likely Taken From A Pattern Book. The Front Of The Home Is Covered By A Wide Front Porch With Doric Columns
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#57 Circa 1893, A New Roof For This Beautiful Lady
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#58 Arnett-Fullen House Also Known As The Gingerbread House. Construction Started In 1877 And Was Completed By 1882
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#59 Circa 1891, This Victorian Eclectic Has A Main Hip Roof And Projecting Front And North Gabled Bays
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#60 Circa 1896, This Home Is Known As ‘The Purple Lady’ Or The Sampson House. The Home Has Been Owned By The Same Family Since The 1940’s
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#61 Workers Cottage Wednesday 1901 One And One Half Story Cottage Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#62 Circa 1939, Yellow Cottage Cutie Which Is 984 Square Feet
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#63 Circa 1899, This Queen Anne Victorian Two Story Has Beautiful Woodwork With A Large Main Gable, With Projecting Front And Side Gabled Bays
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#64 1928 American Bungalow With Beautiful Brickwork, Low Sloping Gable Roof & Leaded Glass Windows
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#65 1905 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#66 Circa 1901, This Beautiful Victorian Cottage Was Moved From A Few Lots Over And Incorporated Into The New Development To The Right
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#67 Doll House Cottage Cutie Circa 1927
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#68 The Wymer Apartment Building, Circa 1937 Is One Of Salt Lake City’s Best Examples Of Art Moderne Architecture
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#69 Tiny House Tuesday 767 Sq Feet Red Brick Cottage Cutie Circa 1906
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#70 Circa 1905, This Victorian Eclectic Cottage Has Unpainted Brick, The Original Front Door And Iron Fence, Along With A Curved Front Window
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#71 Happy Mansard Monday Circa 1891
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#72 Originally Built In 1900, This Fire Station Was Remodeled In 1940 Into Art Moderne Style
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#73 Lovelyoldhomes Edited • 217w Circa 1905, Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Gabled Front Dormer, The Front Porch Has Doric Columns
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#74 This Home Was Built In 1906, Purchased By John & Elizabeth Eardley. Originally A Single Family Home, The Home Was Changed To Become A Duplex
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#75 Circa 2005, Newer Home In An Older Salt Lake City Neighborhood It Fits In Well
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#76 Bright Brick Beauty Circa 1930
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#77 Historic Sarah White House Registered With Both National And Local Historic Districts. Beautiful Arts & Crafts Architecture Built In 1914
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#78 Beautiful 1906 Two-Story With Unpainted Brick. The Circular Detail Around The Front Window Is So Unique Along With Brick Trim
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#79 Simple Grey Beauty With A Large Bay And A Pretty Yellow Door Circa 1891
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#80 This Beautiful Mansion Was Built For Bishop Iverson And His Wife In 1899. Iverson Was The 1st Bishop Of The 2nd Ward In Salt Lake City
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#81 Adorable Red Brick Victorian Cottage Circa 1914, With A Few Views Of The Keyhole Window
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#82 1917 Bungalow Beauty. Love The 🍊 Front Door 🧡
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#83 There’s Beauty In Simplicity. Cozy Cottage Circa 1937
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#84 1899 Shingle Style Two Story Victorian With A Sandstone Foundation Pretty Curved Details On The Left Side And Square Details On The Right Side, Also Another Nice Feature Is The Upper Story Porch
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#85 Red Brick Beauty Circa 1901, Sister To The Home Previously Posted A Few Days Ago, Just Perfect
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#86 Blue Bay Beauty Circa 1914
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#87 Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1906, 1,500 Sq Ft
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#88 One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage Circa 1894, Is Beautiful With Its Elaborate Woodwork
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#89 This Home Is An Important Example Of Carpenter Gothic Style, Built About 1884, By Thomas Quale
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#90 1901 Victorian Home In Salt Lake City That He Restored. I Finally Took Some Photos Of His Home
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#91 Brick Beauty With Many Pretty Details Circa 1929
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#92 1888 Victorian Cottage Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#93 900 Sq Ft, Unpainted Victorian Brick Beauty Circa 1896
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#94 1895 Victorian Cottage Cutie With A Jerkinhead Roof. The Front Porch Has Beautiful Woodwork Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#95 1896 Shingle Style Victorian
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#96 Circa 1937 Tudor Duplex
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#97 Cottage Cutie Circa 1937
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#98 1906 Red Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Enjoy The Shingle Details In The Gable
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#99 Salt Lake City – Central City Area
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#100 Bungalow Beauty Circa 1911, With A Low Sloping Roof And Interesting Roof Lines, A Shed Dormer And Exposed Rafter Tails
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#101 Eclectic Two-Story Homes Circa 1904,with Turret Front Porches, The Front Gables Have Fish Scale Wood Shingle Siding
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#102 1896 Victorian Cottage Cutie
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#103 Circa 1876, Two Story Beauty With Oolitic Limestone
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#104 Red Brick Beauty Bungalow Duplex Circa 1915
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#105 Black And White Worker’s Cottage Cutie Circa 1901
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#106 Victorian Eclectic Cottage Circa 1906
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#107 Circa 1906, This One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Home Is From A Pattern Book Design
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#108 Circa 1919 With Pretty Copper Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#109 This Victorian Cottage Sits High Atop A Stone Foundation. It Has A Hipped Roof And A Projecting Front Bay. Typical For Victorians The Dormers Have Wood Fish Scale Shingles
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#110 Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1909
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#111 John Sandberg Home- Circa 1905, This Brick Cottage Is Most Likely Taken From A Pattern Design Book
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#112 Which Do You Prefer? No Paint Or Paint?
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#113 Happy July 4th 🇺🇸 Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1907
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#114 1896 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Pretty Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
#115 Georgian Revival Circa 1874, Five Bays Wide With Double Hung Windows And Traditional Shutter Details
Image source: lovelyoldhomes
Follow Us