20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

All About Photo presents ‘An Impossibly Normal Life’ by Matthew Finley, on view throughout April 2025—an evocative exploration of a world where love knows no boundaries, only acceptance.
An Impossibly Normal Life:
Imagine a world where it doesn’t matter who you love, just that you love.
‘An Impossibly Normal Life’ is an artifact from another world, a more loving, inclusive one where who you love is of little societal importance. This fictional story, centered on my imagined uncle’s idealized life, is created from collected vintage snapshots from around the world.
More info: all-about-photo.com | mfinleyphoto.com | Instagram
#1 He Has Arrived
Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo
#2 I Had Asked Him To Teach Me Guitar, Just To Spend Time With Him
#3 Grant And I Couldn T Stop Kissing On Our Wedding Day
#4 Rebel, Brute And I In The Navy
#5 Tracey Filrting With A Girl We Met On The Beach
#6 Halloween For Me And Little Brother
#7 Ready For A Night On The Town
#8 Mom (Bottom Rt), As A Teen, With Her Family Outside Lucca, Italy
#9 Marshall And Me
#10 Visting A Friend And His Mom, Near Their Farm
#11 Marshall And Me Off To Our Joint Sweet 16 Party!
#12 Harlow Posing For Me In The Park
#13 Made Him Flirt With His Crush
#14 Ten Years Apart, From Album
#15 Sr. Prom Album Page
#16 Dormitory Dance With A Cute Guy
#17 We Still Have Puppy Love
#18 Me, Getting Some Sun
#19 Grant Coming In To Smooch Me
#20 Me, Showing Off My New Outfits From Italy
