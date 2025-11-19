20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

by

All About Photo presents ‘An Impossibly Normal Life’ by Matthew Finley, on view throughout April 2025—an evocative exploration of a world where love knows no boundaries, only acceptance.

An Impossibly Normal Life:

Imagine a world where it doesn’t matter who you love, just that you love.

‘An Impossibly Normal Life’ is an artifact from another world, a more loving, inclusive one where who you love is of little societal importance. This fictional story, centered on my imagined uncle’s idealized life, is created from collected vintage snapshots from around the world.

More info: all-about-photo.com | mfinleyphoto.com | Instagram

#1 He Has Arrived

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#2 I Had Asked Him To Teach Me Guitar, Just To Spend Time With Him

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#3 Grant And I Couldn T Stop Kissing On Our Wedding Day

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#4 Rebel, Brute And I In The Navy

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#5 Tracey Filrting With A Girl We Met On The Beach

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#6 Halloween For Me And Little Brother

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#7 Ready For A Night On The Town

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#8 Mom (Bottom Rt), As A Teen, With Her Family Outside Lucca, Italy

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#9 Marshall And Me

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#10 Visting A Friend And His Mom, Near Their Farm

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#11 Marshall And Me Off To Our Joint Sweet 16 Party!

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#12 Harlow Posing For Me In The Park

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#13 Made Him Flirt With His Crush

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#14 Ten Years Apart, From Album

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#15 Sr. Prom Album Page

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#16 Dormitory Dance With A Cute Guy

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#17 We Still Have Puppy Love

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#18 Me, Getting Some Sun

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#19 Grant Coming In To Smooch Me

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

#20 Me, Showing Off My New Outfits From Italy

20 Vintage Photos Show A Reimagined Queer Life By Matthew Finley

Image source: © Matthew Finley, All About Photo

Patrick Penrose
