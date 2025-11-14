My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

Love comes to us in different ways and sometimes we don’t realize it at first sight. My mum would clean up my desk on days that I get too busy at work and put all my little things back in place better than I remember. My husband shares his Spotify and Netflix account with me. My cousin would invite us over to her place to have a relaxing furry therapy with her four cats over the weekend.
I figured these are the ways they love me without saying it. Growing up, we’re exposed to the dynamics of love from our family, friends, neighbours and media. A child may remember his grandparents taking their usual evening stroll together or his best friend giving him chocolates during Valentines’ Day. Another like me may remember her single mother taking on the roles of both parents and tirelessly care for the family. And many times, we watch and hear how the people around us make sense of love, or the void of it.
Fascinated by the endless definitions of love we give outside of the dictionary, I started to keep a note on my phone to capture how people around me show or say it every day without naming love. I then shared them through a series of little comics featuring four loveable animal friends who each have their little magic to help one another through any day, such as the little fox with a knack for saying words that ooze love and the blue elephant with huge listening ears.
I hope these animal friends remind us that we’re constantly writing and re-writing the meaning of love through the experiences we bring, and it’s not separate from the ways we love ourselves. May the season of love be, in fact, all seasons as we grow this love within and beyond us. Happy Love Day! I hope these animal friends remind us that the season of love is, in fact, all seasons. Happy Love Day! Also, if you’re interested, you can find my previous post here on Bored Panda.
#1 Love Is Giving You Space To Be Alone
#2 Say All Dog Lovers
#3 Love Doesn’t Have To Be Loud
#4 Love Is Getting You Just What You Need Now
#5 Love Is Acknowledging The Beauty Of Your Existencce
#6 Love Is When Picnic, Friendship And Sunshine Come Together
#7 Love Is Being With You
#8 Love Is Sharing My Luck With You
#9 Love At First Handshake
#10 Love Is Complementing Each Other
#11 Love Is Getting A Gift You Like
#12 Hello, Food
#13 Love Is Finding Your Smile
#14 Love Is For Giving And Forgiving
#15 Love Is Showing Up
#16 Love Is To Count Our Blessings
#17 Have You Ever Wondered Who Bakes For The Baker
#18 Love Is Growing Through Cracks Together
#19 Love Is Taking Care Of Myself, Too
#20 Love Is Forgiving Myself As I Forgive You
#21 Love Is Encouraging Each Other
#22 Love Is Having You Around
#23 Love Is Being Happy About What You Love
#24 Love Is Sharing Food
#25 Love Is To Be Thankful
#26 Love Is Caring During Rainy Days
#27 Love Is Having Sweetness Together
#28 Love Is Getting Lost Together
#29 Love Is Making Happy Easy
#30 Love Is A Big Present
#31 Love Is Getting A Little Braver Everyday
#32 Love Is Having A Clean Home And Heart
#33 Love Is Holding On To You
#34 Love Is Beautifully Imperfect
#35 Love Is Helping To Let Go
#36 Love Is Singing It Out!
#37 Love Is Finding Joy In An Ordinary Day
#38 Love Is Being Good Enough
#39 Love Is Loving Who You Are
#40 I Am Home
#41 Love Is Letting Go
#42 Love Is A Warm Smile Therapy
#43 Love Is More Than You Can Show Sometimes
#44 Love Is Being Hug-Gry
#45 Thank You, Me
#46 Grow Some Love And Pass It On
#47 Time Heals. Meanwhile, Make Art Of Our Scars
