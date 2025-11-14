My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

by

Love comes to us in different ways and sometimes we don’t realize it at first sight. My mum would clean up my desk on days that I get too busy at work and put all my little things back in place better than I remember. My husband shares his Spotify and Netflix account with me. My cousin would invite us over to her place to have a relaxing furry therapy with her four cats over the weekend.

I figured these are the ways they love me without saying it. Growing up, we’re exposed to the dynamics of love from our family, friends, neighbours and media. A child may remember his grandparents taking their usual evening stroll together or his best friend giving him chocolates during Valentines’ Day. Another like me may remember her single mother taking on the roles of both parents and tirelessly care for the family. And many times, we watch and hear how the people around us make sense of love, or the void of it.

Fascinated by the endless definitions of love we give outside of the dictionary, I started to keep a note on my phone to capture how people around me show or say it every day without naming love. I then shared them through a series of little comics featuring four loveable animal friends who each have their little magic to help one another through any day, such as the little fox with a knack for saying words that ooze love and the blue elephant with huge listening ears.

I hope these animal friends remind us that we’re constantly writing and re-writing the meaning of love through the experiences we bring, and it’s not separate from the ways we love ourselves. May the season of love be, in fact, all seasons as we grow this love within and beyond us. Happy Love Day! I hope these animal friends remind us that the season of love is, in fact, all seasons. Happy Love Day! Also, if you’re interested, you can find my previous post here on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

#1 Love Is Giving You Space To Be Alone

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#2 Say All Dog Lovers

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#3 Love Doesn’t Have To Be Loud

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#4 Love Is Getting You Just What You Need Now

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#5 Love Is Acknowledging The Beauty Of Your Existencce

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#6 Love Is When Picnic, Friendship And Sunshine Come Together

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#7 Love Is Being With You

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#8 Love Is Sharing My Luck With You

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#9 Love At First Handshake

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#10 Love Is Complementing Each Other

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#11 Love Is Getting A Gift You Like

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#12 Hello, Food

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#13 Love Is Finding Your Smile

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#14 Love Is For Giving And Forgiving

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#15 Love Is Showing Up

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#16 Love Is To Count Our Blessings

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#17 Have You Ever Wondered Who Bakes For The Baker

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#18 Love Is Growing Through Cracks Together

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#19 Love Is Taking Care Of Myself, Too

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#20 Love Is Forgiving Myself As I Forgive You

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#21 Love Is Encouraging Each Other

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#22 Love Is Having You Around

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#23 Love Is Being Happy About What You Love

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#24 Love Is Sharing Food

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#25 Love Is To Be Thankful

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#26 Love Is Caring During Rainy Days

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#27 Love Is Having Sweetness Together

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#28 Love Is Getting Lost Together

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#29 Love Is Making Happy Easy

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#30 Love Is A Big Present

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#31 Love Is Getting A Little Braver Everyday

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#32 Love Is Having A Clean Home And Heart

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#33 Love Is Holding On To You

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#34 Love Is Beautifully Imperfect

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#35 Love Is Helping To Let Go

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#36 Love Is Singing It Out!

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#37 Love Is Finding Joy In An Ordinary Day

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#38 Love Is Being Good Enough

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#39 Love Is Loving Who You Are

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#40 I Am Home

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#41 Love Is Letting Go

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#42 Love Is A Warm Smile Therapy

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#43 Love Is More Than You Can Show Sometimes

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#44 Love Is Being Hug-Gry

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#45 Thank You, Me

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#46 Grow Some Love And Pass It On

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

#47 Time Heals. Meanwhile, Make Art Of Our Scars

My 47 Comics Show How People Around Me Express Their Love Every Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Middle
The Middle Season 6 Episode 20 Review: “Food Courting”
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2015
I Photograph The Strangest Museum You’ve Ever Seen
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Abstract Portraiture Series Based On Synesthesia By Hannah Ilham
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Mark Halperin
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2017
Living in China I See The Most Ridiculous Things Like These People Who Have No Idea What They’re Wearing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Men in Kilts: By Land, Air and Sea Recap
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.