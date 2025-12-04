Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

by

Everyone knows that the service industry is not for the faint of heart. Dealing with people day after day can seriously test your patience, from rude encounters to outright angry ones. But sometimes, it’s not even the customers who end up being the most frustrating part of the job.

This Redditor used to work at a coffee shop and often picked up overtime to help her coworkers survive the busiest rushes. Her manager, however, decided she was doing too much and banned her from taking any extra hours. So the very next day, she followed that rule to the letter, clocked out right on time, and left the manager to deal with the inevitable chaos.

Read the full story below.

The coffee shop manager banned the employee from taking on any overtime

Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

Image credits: benzoix / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But the very next day, the rule backfired spectacularly

Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

Image credits: piasupuntongpool / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

Image credits: HeyPesky

The author shared more details in the comments

Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

Plenty of readers were glad to see her teach management a lesson

Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

While others shared similar experiences from their own jobs

Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day
Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Visits To Introduce Baby Son, Is Met With A Full-Blown Intervention From His Mom
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
Dating Site OkCupid Adds A New Option That Allows Users To Filter Out Climate Change Deniers, Not Everyone Supports It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Married at First Site: Second Chances
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2018
What We Learned From The Trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2021
I Am A Concept Artist And Here Are 30 Of My Magical Illustrations That Helped Me To Stay Calm And Positive
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Ruins Sister’s Bridal Shower, Gets Upset She Won’t Let Him Ruin Her Wedding Too
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025