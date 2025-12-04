Manager Forces Coffee Shop Worker To Follow Her Rules, It Backfires Spectacularly The Next Day

Everyone knows that the service industry is not for the faint of heart. Dealing with people day after day can seriously test your patience, from rude encounters to outright angry ones. But sometimes, it’s not even the customers who end up being the most frustrating part of the job.
This Redditor used to work at a coffee shop and often picked up overtime to help her coworkers survive the busiest rushes. Her manager, however, decided she was doing too much and banned her from taking any extra hours. So the very next day, she followed that rule to the letter, clocked out right on time, and left the manager to deal with the inevitable chaos.
Read the full story below.
The coffee shop manager banned the employee from taking on any overtime
Image credits: benzoix / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
But the very next day, the rule backfired spectacularly
Image credits: piasupuntongpool / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: HeyPesky
