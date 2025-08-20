New “Tired Girl” Beauty Trend Is Going Viral Among Gen Z Women, Sparking Hilarious Reactions

Gen-Z women are exhausted, and they want that feeling to show all over their faces.
A new makeup trend emerging on TikTok sees young women going for a “Tired Girl” look, which celebrates the appearance of someone who didn’t get a good night’s sleep.
The look is a departure from the products that have long been designed to make people look less tired, such as concealer, eye cream, and corrector.
Instead, people are now embracing their imperfections, and even exaggerating them.
The Tired Girl look is best exemplified by Jenna Ortega’s makeup in the Netflix series Wednesday, featuring lightly smudged eyes framed by dark shadows that accentuate or imitate undereye bags.
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Rather than wearing bronzer and appearing sun-kissed, the face is kept pale. Cheekbones are highlighted with a touch of gray, and lips are tinged purple.
Dan Hastings-Narayanin, deputy foresight editor at The Future Laboratory, a trend forecasting firm, told CNN Style that the Tired Girl trend is Gen Z’s way of embracing vulnerability amid the “relentless pressures” of school or college, managing student debt, maintaining a social life, and searching for a job.
Image credits: Netflix
While the Tired Girl look has recently gained popularity thanks to Jenna’s portrayal of the Addams Family’s daughter, and her red carpet makeup to promote the show, this sleep-deprived style was previously seen in Angelina Jolie’s Girl Interrupted and Natalie Portman’s Leon.
It’s also rocked by actress Lily Rose-Depp, musician Gabbriette, and influencers Emma Chamberlain, Danielle Marcan, and Lara Violetta.
The trend has become a TikTok category of its own, with makeup tutorials amassing over 300,000 views.
Stars like Lily Rose-Depp, Gabbriette, and Emma Chamberlain have adopted the style
Image credits: lilyrose_depp
In one tutorial, influencer Lara Violetta states: “Eye bags are so chic because you actually have to work for them.”
Social media users reacted positively to the trend, expressing relief that the messy, exhausted look was finally being normalized outside their homes.
“Tired look… all I need is dry skin and I’d have the full set,” one user quipped.
“The look of the university student has become fashionable,” another celebrated.
A third commented: “I’ve been trying to make this trend happen for years, but I was the only one participating.”
“Finally, my time to shine,” declared a separate netizen, while another said, “I don’t need makeup to look tired!”
Image credits: laravioletta
Tara McDonald, Jenna Ortega’s makeup artist for the first season of Wednesday, said of the trendy look: “The core principle was to achieve a polished but natural look using minimal products and highlighting Jenna’s natural features.”
The beauty expert shared that she “didn’t want to conceal her natural under-eye area with makeup” and that she used a foundation lighter than Jenna’s skin tone.
“The eyeshadow was dark, but it was only ever a light application, and the illusion of naturally flushed lips — almost like they’ve been gently bitten — was key.”
The trend contrasts with traditional beauty products designed to conceal undereye bags
Image credits: gabbriette
Image credits: daniellemarcan
Nirvana Jalalvand, who did Jenna’s makeup for season two of the series, explained that the Tired Girl look is not merely an aesthetic choice signaling Wednesday’s connection to the Addams clan, but also reflects the main character’s personality.
“The intention was always that she’s not going to be the kind of girl who spends hours doing her hair and makeup.
“She’s just not that kind of person. She has cases to solve and important places to be. Putting her face on isn’t going to be high on her priority list.”
The aesthetic favors pale skin, gray-toned cheekbones, and slightly purple lips
Image credits: Columbia Pictures
Image credits: Gaumont Film Company
The look contrasts sharply with the aesthetic traditionally associated with femininity, including the pink “Barbiecore” trend that gained popularity just two years ago.
It also differs from the “clean girl” aesthetic, characterized by flushed cheeks and minimal makeup, worn by stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.
Jenna Ortega’s makeup in Wednesday exemplifies the look, featuring dark eyeshadow on the eyelids and under the eyes
Image credits: Netflix
Jalalvand told CNN Style that she believes the Tired Girl phenomenon goes beyond makeup and can be explained as a rejection of those who present themselves as perfect on social media.
“We’ve all grown tired of overly curated, perfectionism. This messy culture is a fight against that clean girl aesthetic.
“Tired Girl is a different way of presenting yourself. It’s almost like we went so far into perfection that people are going back on it.”
Netizens celebrated the trendy aesthetic, though some didn’t take it too seriously
