20 Longest Running TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

At a time when attention spans are shorter than ever, the world’s longest-running TV shows stand out as the ultimate test of endurance.
From cult favorites that outlasted entire networks to series that launched icons and became multi-generational staples, the 20 longest-running TV shows show how different genres have endured.
#1 Doctor Who (26 Seasons)
Widely considered the longest-running and most iconic sci-fi series ever made, Doctor Who first aired on November 23, 1963.
The BBC canceled it in 1989, but the show returned in 2005 and has been a cult favorite ever since (per Screen Rant).
Despite some ups and downs over the years, the franchise continues to evolve. A new Christmas special is slated for 2026, proving there’s still plenty of life in the TARDIS (via The Hollywood Reporter).
#2 Gunsmoke (20 Seasons)
CBS’s radio and television Western, which starred the iconic Marshal Matt Dillon (portrayed by James Arness), first premiered in 1955 and officially ended in 1975.
With a total of 635 episodes across 20 seasons, Gunsmoke was crowned the longest-running western in TV history (EBSCO) and scooped up 15 awards (per IMDb).
Ironically, the award-winning show was scheduled to be cancelled in 1967 due to low ratings, but CBS President and Gunsmoke fan William Paley ultimately reversed the decision.
Gunsmoke continued, winning over fans with quality scripts, top-notch casting, and a nuanced perspective on morality.
#3 Family Guy (23 Seasons)
Fox’s Family Guy follows the troubled everyday life of well-intentioned worker Peter Griffin and his dysfunctional family of Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and talking pet dog Brian.
The animated sitcom has been on the air since 1999, releasing a total of 445 episodes across 23 seasons.
According to creator Seth MacFarlane, who fought to keep his smash-hit show going, fans still can’t get enough of Family Guy’s bold and relatable comedy, offbeat storytelling, and cutaway gags. The show’s momentum remains strong:
“At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy, and it funds some good causes,” he said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
“There was a time when I thought, it’s time to wrap it up. At this point, we’ve reached escape velocity. I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it.
Unless the numbers show that people just are, ‘Eh, we don’t care about Family Guy anymore.’ But that hasn’t happened yet,” MacFarlane added.
#4 Law & Order (25 Seasons)
The longest-running crime drama in US television history has quietly become a comfort show for millions. Law & Order premiered in 1990 and has remained on the air ever since, with more than 500 episodes across 25 seasons (per Business Insider).
Decades later, the franchise continues to resonate with audiences thanks to its grounded portrayal of American law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
As reported by the outlet, its lasting appeal stems from how the show mirrors real-world headlines and explores complex moral territory.
Fun fact: Law & Order was the only drama fully filmed in New York City during the ’90s, while most others were shot in Los Angeles and relied on stock NYC imagery.
#5 South Park (28 Seasons)
Since its 1997 debut, South Park has sparked both admiration and outrage with its crude humor and razor-sharp social commentary.
The animated comedy follows Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny as they navigate absurd scenarios in their Colorado town.
With 334 episodes and counting (per IMDb), the show shows no signs of slowing down. While often divisive, its fearless approach to satire ensures it remains a cultural lightning rod.
#6 Love of Life (29 Seasons)
Premiering in 1951 and wrapping in 1980, Love of Life was a daytime soap that ran for nearly three decades on CBS (per IMDb).
The show built a loyal following with its gripping portrayal of two sisters: virtuous Vanessa “Van” Dale and her conniving counterpart, Margaret “Meg” Dale. That emotional tug-of-war kept fans watching to the very end.
#7 Last of the Summer Wine (31 Seasons)
Airing from 1973 to 2010, Last of the Summer Wine followed three elderly friends in rural Yorkshire as they got into mischief with the enthusiasm of kids.
The beloved British sitcom ran for 31 seasons and produced 295 episodes.
Fans were heartbroken when the world’s longest-running sitcom finally came to a close. “It’s sad to see it go,” one woman told the BBC. “It was funny without being crude.”
Her husband agreed: “There was no bad language, so the whole family could watch. It’s the end of an era.”
#8 Top Gear (33 Seasons)
BBC’s Top Gear has been a staple for car enthusiasts since its original launch in 1977. Though it ended in 2001, the show was successfully rebooted in 2002 with Jeremy Clarkson leading a revamped format that became a global hit (per Business Insider).
The iconic series hit a major bump in 2022 when production was halted after host Freddie Flintoff was involved in a crash during filming (via The Guardian).
Despite its recent shutdown, Top Gear remains one of television’s most beloved car shows, praised for its captivating stories, dynamic host chemistry, high-production visuals, and no-nonsense British humor.
#9 The Simpsons (37 Seasons)
Since premiering in 1989, The Simpsons has defined modern animation with its dysfunctional yet beloved family: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.
Now in its 37th season, the iconic series has aired 797 episodes and counting (per LiveNOW from Fox).
Early on, the show became a sensation thanks to its slapstick comedy, sharp satire, and eerie knack for “predicting” real-world events.
It has won 37 Emmys and eight People’s Choice awards, and holds the record as both the longest-running sitcom and animated show in history.
While still producing new content, some fans believe its best years are behind it.
One Reddit critic argued, “If this version of the show was brand new and premiered today, it wouldn’t be revolutionary in any way. The satire is toothless, the voices sound tired, the animation is bland and lifeless.”
#10 The Bold and the Beautiful (37 Seasons)
CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987 and quickly became a global soap opera phenomenon. Airing in more than 100 countries, it reportedly reaches 35 million viewers worldwide (per the Toronto Sun).
In an interview with Numéro Netherlands, longtime star Katherine Kelly Lang credited the show’s staying power to its perfect blend of familiarity and freshness.
“Brad Bell knows how to strike a balance between keeping the show new and exciting and also giving the viewers the same great stories they’ve always known and loved.”
She added, “It’s about a glamorous, successful fashion family in Los Angeles. The characters are unforgettable, the plot twists are jaw-dropping, and the fashion is gorgeous.
There is always a mystery. One secret gets exposed, and suddenly lives are changed.”
#11 All My Children (41 Seasons)
When ABC debuted All My Children on January 5, 1970, it changed the soap opera landscape forever. The show quickly became known for its never-ending drama and fast-paced storylines (per PEOPLE).
After 41 years, the beloved series aired its final episode on September 23, 2011, leaving both fans and cast heartbroken.
“It’s been a fantastic journey,” said Susan Lucci, who played the iconic Erica Kane for the show’s entire run (per The Hollywood Reporter).
“I’ve loved playing Erica Kane and working with Agnes Nixon and all the incredible people involved with All My Children. I’m looking forward to all kinds of new and exciting opportunities.”
#12 One Life To Live (45 Seasons)
Debuting in 1968, ABC’s One Life to Live ran for 45 seasons and earned a place in soap opera history.
The show not only collected Emmy Awards but also launched the careers of stars like Nathan Fillion, Blair Underwood, Marcia Cross, and Bryan Cranston (per Glamour).
Although it officially ended in 2013, the show’s legacy continues. Fans still revisit its bold, progressive storytelling and expansive cast of unforgettable characters.
#13 #10 Survivor (49 Seasons)
Survivor, the iconic reality TV competition, has been thrilling viewers since 2000. Contestants face grueling challenges and ruthless strategies to win the coveted title of Sole Survivor and a grand prize of one million dollars (per PEOPLE).
Now in its 49th season, the CBS series continues to deliver high-stakes drama with every installment. And while only one walks away with the million, other players also earn compensation.
“I think people are always surprised to learn that we do earn money,” said former contestant Corinne Kaplan on the Trading Secrets podcast.
#14 The Young and the Restless (50 Seasons)
CBS’s The Young and the Restless has been a daytime TV powerhouse since its debut in 1973. In 2024, the show celebrated its 13,000th episode and has earned an impressive 77 Daytime Emmy Awards to date (per Spectrum News 1).
Peter Bergman, who has portrayed Jack Abbott since 1989, reflected on the show’s extraordinary run at a CBS celebration.
“From 1980 to the present, it was a one-hour show. We did 11,226 episodes, and that, of course, is 11,226 hours. Together, they equal 12,113 hours. That’s 504 days,” he said (via Michael Fairman TV).
He added, “That’s more television hours than all of the Law and Order’s, NCIS’s, Gunsmoke, Lassie, Criminal Minds, CSI’s, Dallas, Knots Landing, Murder She Wrote, Two and a Half Men, and Blue Bloods episodes combined. And we have a lot of people to thank for that.”
#15 As the World Turns (54 Seasons)
Airing on CBS from 1956 to 2010, As the World Turns ran for 54 seasons and delivered more than 13,000 episodes (per IMDb).
The long-running soap was nominated for numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and earned praise as one of the best in its genre for its storytelling, compelling characters, and emotional depth.
Even decades later, Irna Phillips’s creation continues to stir nostalgia among longtime fans. “ATWT has been on the air, television that is, almost as long as I have been around,” one viewer said.
“These folks are like a second family, with all their quirks and peculiarities.”
#16 Sesame Street (56 Seasons)
Since premiering on November 10, 1969, Sesame Street has become a global icon in children’s television.
The show revolutionized educational programming and remains a favorite among both kids and adults (per Sesame Workshop).
With nearly 5,000 episodes to date and a record-setting 193 Emmy Awards, Sesame Street continues to innovate with every season (via BBC).
#17 Guiding Light (57 Seasons)
Guiding Light holds the Guinness World Record as the longest-running soap opera in both radio and television history (per Guinness World Records).
The show began as a radio drama on January 25, 1937, and made the leap to television in 1952, airing on CBS until September 18, 2009. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, it centered on the Bauer family and their community.
With 57 seasons and 15,762 episodes, Guiding Light remains a monumental part of American television history, and its legacy continues to shine.
#18 Days of Our Lives (61 Seasons)
First airing on November 8, 1965, NBC’s Days of Our Lives recently hit its 15,000th episode milestone in December 2025 (per PEOPLE).
Now entering its seventh decade, the show was renewed by Peacock for two additional seasons, extending its run through 2028 (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The renewal followed 13 Daytime Emmy nominations in 2025, including best daytime drama, writing, and directing, as well as multiple acting nods.
Actress Susan Seaforth-Haye, who has played Julie Williams for decades, shared why the series still resonates: “It’s beloved for showing the truest of emotions even when the plots seem fantastical.”
“That’s our history and our strength,” she said.
#19 General Hospital (63 Seasons)
Since its debut in 1963, General Hospital has become one of television’s most enduring soap operas. The ABC series holds the record as the longest-running scripted drama still in production in the United States (per ABC).
With more than 15,800 episodes to its name, the Emmy-winning show continues to draw in audiences with its blend of medical drama, raw emotion, and decades-long character arcs (via IMDb).
#20 Coronation Street (66 Seasons)
Coronation Street debuted in 1960 to low expectations, with some critics predicting it would flop. More than 60 years later, it has become a cornerstone of British television (per BBC).
Granada Television’s long-running soap has aired thousands of episodes, won Best Soap for the second consecutive year at the 2025 Inside Soap Awards, and was hailed as “the greatest TV show on the planet” (per Daily Mail).
The Radio Times even called it “the single most significant achievement in British television history.”
With its mix of kitchen-sink realism, working-class authenticity, humor, and melodrama, Coronation Street has earned the loyalty of millions over the decades.
