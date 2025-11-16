40 Graphic Designers Who Should Have Thought Twice Before Putting These Logos Out For The World To See

Hey there, logo enthusiasts! We sincerely hope you’ve had your daily dose of coffee because we’re about to take a wild ride through the weird and wacky world of logo design fails (I mean, who doesn’t like funny things?). So Pandas, strap in, because we’re about to showcase some examples where designers took ‘thinking outside the box’ a little too literally.
To kick off the post, we are starting off with a real gem. We all know our local pharmacies, right? The place where we get our essentials, life-saving medications, and more. Now imagine a pharmacy that, for some peculiar reason, thought, “Yes, a hanged family would make a great logo for our company”. Man, you’re probably thinking, “No way?! How did someone not see anything wrong with this before it went up?” Well, buckle up, because this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the logo fails you are about to see as you scroll down below.
#1 Vermont Maple Syrup Logo
Image source: manfredaman
#2 South Dakota’s Logo For A New Anti-Meth Campaign
Image source: adamhasabeard
#3 Ordered Jordan’s Online. Got Fake Ones, Jordan Logo Has An A*s Crack. Wtf Lol
Image source: Hunchmine
#4 iSmart’s Logo Really Thew Me For A Second
Image source: TinaTeaspoon
#5 Not The Greatest Logo
Image source: 1aappyy
#6 An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center
Image source: Dingwallace
#7 Unfortunate Placement Of The Facebook Logo
Image source: tanghel
#8 Logo Of My Local Doctor’s Office
Image source: tlvrtm
#9 Don’t Overthink This, It’s Just A Handball Club Logo
Image source: tarandfeathers
#10 The Logo For The 1973 Archdiocese Youth Commission
Image source: Krackajak_78
#11 This Store Is Called Jupiter, Their Logo Is The Moon
Image source: GaraMind
#12 “Yes, A Hanged Family Would Make A Great Logo For Our Company”
Image source: refeer
#13 This Logo Of A Turkish Water Brand. It Obviously Sucks
Image source: sercan35
#14 This Logo Design!!
Image source: FaustoYoshihara
#15 Logo For A Children’s Hospital. Right Side Up Is A Man Juggling/Playing With Kids. Upside Down Is An Angry Man Stomping On Kids
Image source: bb_or_not_bb
#16 Your Logo Designer Is Still Laughing
Image source: 1morepic_really
#17 I Just Feel Like Someone Should’ve Noticed How Bad The Logo Is
Image source: reddit.com
#18 This Dentist’s Choice Of Logo Near My House
Image source: krukemeyer
#19 This Logo Of Czech Sausage Company
Image source: RadyoP
#20 This Church Near My House Should Probably Rethink Their Logo
Image source: bcain204
#21 The Unfortunate Logo Of A Florists Near Me. I’ve Been Calling It Std’s For Years. It’s Sid’s
Image source: Cupnooble
#22 This Is The Logo From A Local Dispensary
Image source: TulsaIsMyCountry
#23 The Logo For My Son’s IT Class At School
Image source: WarrenZevonsSkull
#24 Probably The Worst Logo I’ve Ever Seen. It’s For A Plastic Surgeon
Image source: Phedericus
#25 “Cass Toys” Didn’t Think Their Logo Design Through Too Well
Image source: cthulhuscock
#26 This Horrific Logo
Image source: reddit.com
#27 This New Sushi Restaurant Logo Has A Racist Cra*py Design
Image source: MrsSanedunk
#28 This Kids Society Logo… The Bullet Holes Are An Interesting Touch
Image source: clarkj1988
#29 Logo Is Having A Bad Case Of Diarrhea
Image source: LordGhoul
#30 This Bank Logo In My Hometown
Image source: calumstevenson7
#31 Ontario’s Logo (Trillium Flower) Looks Like 3 Dudes In A Hot Tub
Image source: GDML
#32 Someone Paid Money For This To Be Their Sign And Logo/Mascot. I’m Convinced This Is Drug Lord’s Money Laundering Business
Image source: SoDakZak
#33 This Pet Supplies Company’s Logo Is Meant To Depict A Cat And A Dog, But What I See Is A Dead Bird
Image source: sentient_salami
#34 Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump
Image source: bernardo15
#35 They Really Need A New Logo
Image source: ForeverInaDaze
#36 Then Why Use The Recyclable Logo?
Image source: kimmbahley
#37 Russian Bread Company Logo. Literally Cra**y Design
Image source: WildWasteland42
#38 My School’s Logo Looks Like A Crying Face
Image source: raviioli
#39 Quite A Bizarre Logo
Image source: SupraPseudo
#40 This Logo Of A Bird Also Looks Like A Character Wearing A Hat Puking
Image source: bunsharu
