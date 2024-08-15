Liv Warfield Shines on America’s Got Talent with a Song Written by Prince

Liv Warfield already made an impression on this season of America’s Got Talent when, during the audition episodes, judge Simon Cowell was so dazzled by her singing, he pressed the Golden Buzzer, meant Warfield would immediately advance to the live rounds.
After two weeks off because of NBC’s Paris Olympics coverage, America’s Got Talent returned Tuesday with the first of the live shows as the quarterfinals began. In a taped segment prior to her performance, Warfield recalled,
As a child, I pushed to be the best at whatever I did, from wanting to be a gymnast, running track, playing violin.
But when she was 21, Warfield said,
I sang karaoke for the first time. That’s when I found what I love to do.
As many of her Portland fans know, Warfield made that karaoke discovery in the Rose City. The Peoria-born musician moved to Portland in 1999 to attend Portland State University on a track and field scholarship.
When she got to Portland, she had never heard of karaoke before,
A friend of mine convinced me to go to the Galaxy. The first time I sang, I was so scared that I turned my back to everybody. But then I became obsessed. I would go to the Galaxy almost every day from 8 p.m. until 4 in the morning. I would keep a little list of songs on me. Over time, it became more and more theatrical, with wigs and costumes.
Warfield soon became active in the local music scene, performing at events and festivals and expanding onto the national stage by touring with Prince, recording her own albums, performing on TV, and more.
In the America’s Got Talent segment, Warfield said,
Being a musician is a grind, and I’ve been grinding for a long time. Backing up Prince was a dream, but I still haven’t reached the heights I know I can reach.
When Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer, Warfield said she wanted to cry onstage; she was so happy.
I didn’t think that this would be happening because for me, I’m just everyday people.
The Golden Buzzer moment marked a significant step in her career as Warfield has worked really hard and knew performing on the live show would be an opportunity to show what she could do.
Cowell praised her performance highly, saying
I thought you were great the first time. This was unbelievable… It felt to me like all those years you’ve been climbing up the ladder to get where you want to be; it all came out in these three minutes.
If this was the Olympics of singing, Cowell said,
You would have won the gold medal.
The other judges also showered Warfield with praise. Sofia Vergara acknowledged that her performance was flawless:
You know what the best thing is? To see how much this means to you. It’s amazing to have an artist like you here with us.
Howie Mandel added his admiration:
I’m a huge Prince fan and he knew what he was doing when he gave you this gem.
America’s crazy if they don’t vote for you.
Heidi Klum echoed these sentiments saying she loved every second of it.
Follow Us