My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

by

I’m Chesca Hause, and my coping mechanism for motherhood is to take copious notes! The tantrums, stress, and blowouts aren’t quite as bad if they can be spun into a joke.

Litterbox Comics is now in its third year, and it’s a joy to be able to make other people smile. The number of parents who think I have cameras in their house is crazy! It makes me realize we’re all more similar than we are different, which is a wonderful thought.

People ask me, “why cats?” and honestly, the main reason is I’ve just never liked drawing humans (hair and noses are HARD!), but I’m also a big biology nerd and love being able to spin animal jokes into my comics. There is a staggering amount of overlap between kids and cats, and crafting a joke that ticks both boxes is my holy grail.

Although the characters are based on my real family, they’ve started to take on a life of their own—going to Hogwarts, turning into robots, and visiting The Three Bears! Scroll down to see, but also visit me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tapas, or Webtoons for BONUS panels showing what happens directly after the comic!

If you missed the previous parts of my comic, you can find them here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | litterboxcomics.com | litterboxcomics.shop | patreon.com | twitter.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io

#1

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#2

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#3

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#4

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#5

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#6

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#7

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#8

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#9

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#10

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#11

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#12

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#13

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#14

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#15

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#16

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#17

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#18

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#19

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#20

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#21

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#22

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#23

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#24

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#25

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#26

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#27

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#28

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#29

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

#30

My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Unicorn
Five Life Lessons The Show “The Unicorn” Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2020
Do The Married to Medicine Husbands Get Paid?
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2020
I Used My Iphone To Create A Way For This Giraffe To Leave The Zoo
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2021
Here’s What You Should Do If A Service Dog Approaches You Without Its Owner
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Create Wet Pictures To Dip The Viewer In A Sort Of Oneiric Reality (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.