My Parenting Experience In 30 Comics With A Feline Twist (New Pics)

I’m Chesca Hause, and my coping mechanism for motherhood is to take copious notes! The tantrums, stress, and blowouts aren’t quite as bad if they can be spun into a joke.
Litterbox Comics is now in its third year, and it’s a joy to be able to make other people smile. The number of parents who think I have cameras in their house is crazy! It makes me realize we’re all more similar than we are different, which is a wonderful thought.
People ask me, “why cats?” and honestly, the main reason is I’ve just never liked drawing humans (hair and noses are HARD!), but I’m also a big biology nerd and love being able to spin animal jokes into my comics. There is a staggering amount of overlap between kids and cats, and crafting a joke that ticks both boxes is my holy grail.
Although the characters are based on my real family, they’ve started to take on a life of their own—going to Hogwarts, turning into robots, and visiting The Three Bears! Scroll down to see, but also visit me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tapas, or Webtoons for BONUS panels showing what happens directly after the comic!
If you missed the previous parts of my comic, you can find them here, here, and here.
