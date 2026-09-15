Lisa Vanderpump: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lisa Vanderpump
September 15, 1960
Dulwich, London, UK
66 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Lisa Vanderpump?
Lisa Jane Vanderpump is a British restaurateur and television personality, celebrated for her elegant style and sharp business acumen. Her influence extends across the hospitality industry and popular culture.
Vanderpump first gained widespread public attention as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2010 to 2019. This exposure quickly led to her own successful spin-off series, Vanderpump Rules.
Early Life and Education
Family ties ran deep in the London home where Lisa Jane Vanderpump grew up, with her father working as an art director. She began ballet lessons at age three, showcasing an early affinity for performance.
Vanderpump’s formal education included Riverston School and the prestigious Corona Academy drama school, where she enrolled at just nine years old, honing skills that would later define her career in entertainment.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc defines Lisa Vanderpump’s primary relationship with husband Ken Todd, whom she married in 1982. Their enduring partnership has been a cornerstone of both her personal life and business ventures.
Vanderpump shares two children with Todd, Pandora Jean Ellen Sabo and Maxfield Vanderpump-Todd, and also has a stepson from her husband’s previous marriage.
Career Highlights
Lisa Vanderpump’s television career took off with her starring role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she appeared on from 2010 until 2019. Her engaging personality quickly made her a fan favorite among the cast.
Beyond reality television, Vanderpump built a formidable business brand, owning numerous successful restaurants and bars. She also serves as an executive producer for her highly popular spin-off series, Vanderpump Rules.
Signature Quote
“Life should always be diamonds and rosé.”
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