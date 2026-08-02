Lily Gladstone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lily Gladstone
August 2, 1986
Kalispell, Montana, U.S.
40 Years Old
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Who Is Lily Gladstone?
Lily Catherine Gladstone is an American actress known for her compelling, authentic portrayals of Indigenous women. Her nuanced performances consistently bring depth and quiet power to the screen.
She achieved widespread recognition with her starring role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a critically acclaimed film that garnered her numerous accolades. This landmark performance solidified her place in mainstream cinema and sparked significant conversations about Native representation.
Early Life and Education
Family ties ran deep in Kalispell, Montana, where Lily Gladstone was born and later raised on the Blackfeet Reservation. Her father, Howard Gladstone, was of Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent, while her mother, Betty Gladstone, had European and Cajun heritage.
Gladstone pursued her passion for performance at the University of Montana, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting and a minor in Native American studies, an academic path that foreshadowed her career trajectory.
Notable Relationships
As of recent reports, Lily Gladstone is single and has no publicly confirmed partner. She keeps details of her personal life private, often focusing on her professional work and advocacy in public discussions.
Gladstone has no publicly known children. She is, however, a proud dog owner, frequently sharing her affection for her dog, Birdy, on social media.
Career Highlights
Lily Gladstone earned significant critical acclaim for her powerful portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon. Her performance anchored the film, leading to widespread praise and a historic Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.
Beyond this defining role, Gladstone has championed authentic Indigenous storytelling, appearing in independent films like Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women and First Cow, and television series such as Reservation Dogs. Her impactful work has expanded the narrative landscape for Native actors in mainstream media.
To date, Gladstone has collected a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her as a pioneering voice in contemporary cinema.
Signature Quote
“This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves.”
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