This Artist Paints With Light And It Looks Dazzling

As you can see from these pictures, Cristoforo Scorpiniti is an artist who believes that good art should be visible at every time of the day.
Far from making traditional glow-in-the-dark pictures however, Cristoforo (otherwise known as Crisco) adds a unique element to his artwork by making them transform with the changing of the light. It’s a simple yet highly effective technique that allows him to get the most out of his canvas. After all, each picture is actually two – how’s that for a bargain? He generally paints either animals or landscapes because these subjects best complement his innovative and mesmerizing approach to art. The end result is both evocative and captivating. The only problem is deciding whether to leave the lights on or off! Take a look at his amazing pictures below. You can also buy them on Etsy.
These paintings are available to buy on Etsy
