Comics That Perfectly Show The Everyday Life Of An Artist, Her Family, And One Spoiled Pug (23 New Pics)

Mochi, the world’s most opinionated and adorable pug, is stealing hearts again in Gemma Gené’s latest comics. What began as subway doodles in 2014 has grown into a full-blown family saga, now featuring Mochi’s brothers Huey and Duey, also known as the Twinchis, along with Gemma’s human kids, Yellow and Purple.

From dramatic vet visits that somehow end on a high note, to black clothes covered in fur explosions, escaped dog chases, and brutally honest toddlers, these comics simply capture the messy and joyful reality of pug life and parenthood.

Gemma sums up Mochi perfectly. “He’s super sweet, but does whatever he wants.” Sound familiar, dog parents?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | 157ofgemma.com | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

