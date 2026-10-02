This Artist Created 22 Funny Comics About Life With His Girlfriend And Two Black Cats

Living with cats often means getting used to a household where someone else seems to make the rules. They can turn a quiet night, an unattended trash can, or even a buzzing fly into an event, and somehow make their humans part of the chaos whether they planned on it or not. Cartoonist, illustrator, and animator Akeem S. Roberts has plenty of firsthand experience with that particular brand of feline unpredictability. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roberts has worked with clients including The New Yorker, BOOM! Studios, Hasbro, and major publishers. Alongside his professional projects, which we recently featured here on Bored Panda, he also creates weekly comics inspired by life with his wife and their two black cats, Praline and Truffle.
In these comics, Praline and Truffle have voices of their own, letting Roberts imagine the reasoning behind some very recognizable cat behavior. One moment they are investigating the trash as though it contains the greatest delicacy ever discovered; the next, they are plotting creative ways to wake their sleeping human, staring mysteriously into empty space, or deciding that dealing with a fly simply isn’t worth the effort. That exaggerated inner dialogue is part of what makes the comics so relatable. The conversations may come from Roberts’ imagination, but the stubbornness, curiosity, strange priorities, and sudden bursts of mischief behind them will probably feel familiar to anyone who shares a home with cats.
Scroll down to meet Praline and Truffle and enjoy the comics inspired by the wonderfully unpredictable reality of living with two cats.
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