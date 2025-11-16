This Viral Thread Has People Pointing Out The Biggest ‘Traps’ In Life That Many Fall Into, And Here Are 30 Of Them

People are actually social beings. This is to our colossal advantage, because it is largely thanks to social relations that we have come this long way from animals to contemporary society. This is also our no less great shortcoming, because over the years and centuries of its history, humanity has accumulated hundreds and thousands of various life traps into which people regularly fall.

Mankind lives according to the principles of the so-called “collective agreement”, so that in fact any phenomenon, any thing in our life is the fruit of an agreement between people who consider it as such. For many years, people have known perfectly well that one should learn from the mistakes of others – and yet, we again and again step on the same rakes, knowing full well what they actually are.

A few days ago there came a thread in the AskReddit community whose topic starter asked the question: “What’s one of life’s biggest traps that people fall into?” As of today, the thread boasts over 21.6K ups and around 10.2K comments listing the various nasties and situations people run into so often, even though they are well aware of them.

Bored Panda has put together a selection of the most popular comments from the original thread for you, so it’s possible you’ll find this list really helpful. After all, as the old wisdom says, “Forewarned is forearmed.” But this is in fact inaccurate, because people have refuted this wisdom so often… In any case, no one would really stop you from scrolling this list to the very end, marking the submissions you like best, and, of course, adding your own opinions in the comments. And who knows – maybe for someone they will become an extremely wholesome and important life lesson…

More info: Reddit

#1

Having an elaborate expensive wedding that does nothing but stress everyone out and bankrupt you.

Image source: wistfulmaiden, Kseniia Lopyreva

#2

Comparing yourself to others. Comparison is the thief of joy.

Image source: Strong-Difficulty-75, Lina Kivaka

#3

Just because you have spare money at the end of the month doesn’t mean you need to spend it

Image source: Temporays, Karolina Grabowska

#4

Waiting too long for “perfect”, like the perfect soulmate, house, job, etc., and then letting too many good opportunities pass by.

Image source: gaveuptheghost, David Gonzales

#5

Cats showing their belly

Image source: SteroidSandwich, Shawn Allen

#6

Can’t believe I haven’t seen this yet: getting involved in a land war in Asia or going up against a Sicilian when death is on the line.

Image source: ThePhiff, Twentieth Century Fox

#7

Marrying or living with or otherwise committing to someone who is mean to you and doesn’t treat you well.

Image source: inhousedad, Emma Bauso

#8

Never letting go of the past , that can kill you I swear

Image source: skinnyfatguyuk, George Milton

#9

Obsession with physical appearance.

This has plagued my life and I’ve never felt satisfied with how I look. Be kind to yourself and others.

Image source: xfalinex, Nadine Wuchenauer

#10

Lifestyle creep

Feeling the need to upgrade cars, houses, jewelry, etc to keep up with your peers.

Image source: kukukele, Elina Sazonova

#11

Staying in unhealthy relationships because “I’ve put ten years into this”… I beg of you, know your worth, my loves.

Image source: YourMomsQueefs, Katerina Holmes

#12

Having kids bc society said they should.

Nothing against kids, parents, etc but the pressure to have kids is immense from family and/or religion in most areas/cultures. More often couples have to explain WHY they chose not to (or couldn’t have)

Image source: applesitis, Katie King

#13

Doing nothing becouse of fear of rejection.

Image source: Aukstesne_uz_tave, Tima Miroshnichenko

#14

Payday loans.

Image source: tranquilrage73, Tony Webster

#15

Multi-level marketing, someone got me to go to a seminar and the rhetoric was what a lot of people want to hear about themselves for validation.

Image source: Tbone139, Eduardo Francisco Vazquez Murillo

#16

You gotta be your own advocate. If you think other people will fix the problems you have, you’re gonna have a bad time.

Image source: Ecstatic-Appeal-5683, Samson Katt

#17

Thinking that you’re running out of time to do something because someone else has done it already.

Image source: shimattzu, Pixabay

#18

Thinking life is fair

Image source: spartou14

#19

Spending more because you’re earning more.

Image source: subtledeception, Magnus D

#20

Thinking HR is on their side

Image source: Drucilli

#21

Alcoholism and drug abuse. Eventually getting high stops being fun but you can’t stop because your body is physically dependent on it. It sucks.

Image source: Missesmommypants, rebcenter moscow

#22

Putting things off.

We could do it more as kids because someone was there to pick up the slack, or stay on top of you to get something done.

But as an adult, the consequences of waiting on stuff slaps you hard.

Image source: Usr_115, .angels.

#23

Imposter Syndrome.

The cure is eventually realizing no one has a clue.

Image source: IKillZombies4Cash, Serkan Göktay

#24

Letting other people define success for them rather than defining it for themselves.

Image source: pgsnzen77, Josiah Matthew

#25

Thinking too much of what others think of them or how they are perceived. I think this goes along with self esteem but I started feeling a lot better about myself when I let go of the fear of judgement.

Image source: isthisagoodusernamee, Ann-Sophie Qvarnström

#26

Working a job you hate because it pays well but you’re miserable

Image source: UneditedHorseChit, Complete Interior Design

#27

Listening too much to others and not enough to yourself. Remember that you’re the one that* has to live with you and your choices. Make sure you’re happy with them

Image source: Darkflyer726

#28

Simply graduating from college will guarantee you a nice paying comfy job.

Image source: strangescript, Stanley Morales

#29

My grandfather only ever gave me one piece of advice God rest his soul. “There are 3 things in life that can ruin you, 1 Drugs, don’t do drugs, 2 Don’t gamble and 3 A good women is very important, a bad one can ruin your life forever” All I can say is Too true.

Image source: No_Ninja_4173, Jonathan Petersson

#30

Always staying in your comfort zone

Image source: kobysol, Pixabay

